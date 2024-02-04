At least 28 people died when shelling hit a bakery in Russian-occupied Ukraine

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Feb. 3 Russian Emergency Ministry employees work at the side of a collapsed bakery after an attack that Russian officials in Luhansk said was conducted by Ukrainian forces, in Lysychansk. Uncredited/Associated Press

Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk.

At least one child was among the dead Saturday, local leader Leonid Pasechnik wrote in a statement on Telegram. A further 10 people were rescued from under the rubble by emergency services, he said.