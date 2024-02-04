Michael Gill, man shot in downtown D.C. during carjacking rampage, dies

People who knew him described him as highly competent and also self-effacing. He was devoted, they said, to his work and to his family, and was genial and good-natured, smart, outgoing and witty.

Gill, a senior vice president of the Housing Policy Council, a trade association, was married and the father of three. He had worked on Capitol Hill and served three terms as an appointee to the D.C. Board of Elections.

Michael “Mike” Gill, 56, the man shot and critically wounded this week in downtown Washington during an hours-long crime rampage in the District and Maryland, died Saturday, his wife said.

Gill drove his Jeep early Monday evening to pick up his wife at her law office near Mount Vernon Square. He called his wife, Kristina, and told her he was waiting downstairs.

But according to authorities, a man climbed into his vehicle and shot him. His wife found him on the sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill,” his wife said in a statement Saturday night.

“His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance,” Kristina Gill said. “Thank you for respecting our privacy as we mourn the loss of an incredible man,” she added.

Michael Gill was the second person to die as a result of the series of crimes that authorities attributed to one man. The first man killed was identified as Alberto Vasquez Jr., 35, who was fatally shot in a carjacking.

The man who police said was responsible for the rampage was killed by police early Tuesday. He was identified by authorities as Artell Cunningham, 28, of Suitland, Md.

From Monday evening to Tuesday morning, in addition to attacking Gill, Cunningham committed or tried to commit at least four carjackings and fired shots at two police vehicles, police said.

Cunningham was thought to be undergoing a psychiatric crisis at the time of the events, law enforcement officials said.