Imagine there’s a way to settle debates over defining antisemitism

There is a saying among Jews — “two Jews, three opinions” — and this certainly applies to having a single shared definition of antisemitism, which is argued over by both Jews and non-Jews alike ( “A battle over a war and its words,” Page A1, Jan. 28). For example, under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition, people who hold the belief that Palestinians are entitled to the same political and human rights as Jews could potentially be deemed antisemitic, since this belief contradicts the primacy of a Jewish state. Those who see this belief as antisemitic have a right to their opinion, of course, but they do not have a right to legally silence those who disagree.

Advertisement

Furthermore, many of those who are most in favor of using the IHRA definition to enact policy have been no particular friends to Jews in other contexts; rather, they are opportunistically seizing this moment to put another dagger in what they refer to as “woke-ism.”

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Yes, antisemitism is a serious and rising concern. So is Islamophobia. But let’s differentiate being the victim of hate speech from having to hear personally distressing opinions. Codifying antisemitism according to a so-called “gold standard,” as Representative Virginia Foxx, Republican of North Carolina, characterizes the IHRA definition, is counterproductive and a violation of the basic right to free speech.

Elizabeth Zoob

Roslindale





There are double standards and there are double standards

For those old enough to remember it, the brilliant Hebrew National hot dog advertisement (dating to 1965) explaining its filler-free hot dogs — “We answer to a higher authority” — humorously invoked a double standard that, at other times, has been applied in less felicitous ways to my people. The application of that standard to deny the right of Jewish self-determination or to impose the notion that Jewish university students at Harvard or other schools should have thicker skin is not funny and is antisemitism.

Advertisement

If we are going to question the right of self-determination, then I prefer the aspirational words of John Lennon: “Imagine there’s no countries/it isn’t hard to do/nothing to kill or die for/and no religion, too.” But until that messianic day is applied to all peoples, it is antisemitic to hold the Jewish state to a different standard.

Neil Leifer

Brookline