In its bid to expand, CVS first needs to heal thyself

There are so many red flags warning against CVS’s becoming a full-fledged health care provider (“At CVS, big ambitions meet retail reality,” Page A1, Jan. 28). Employees staging a national walkout to protest working conditions, company spokespeople blaming external factors for the company’s inability to adequately perform its current core pharmacy mission and denying the reality of the sorry state of its decrepit stores — these are hardly the hallmarks of an entity seeking to deliver thoughtful, high-quality medical care. This is the type of narrative that usually comes out after people are harmed.

Hopefully regulators will recognize that this mess isn’t ready for prime time before allowing the company to start treating patients.