Plug-in hybrids are poised to take off where EV market has stalled

In “The electric car market is being put on ice this winter” (Ideas, Jan. 28), Micheline Maynard detailed the problems of electric vehicles, including battery issues during cold weather, the lack of EV chargers, an industry analyst’s prediction of motorists switching back to gasoline-powered vehicles, automakers’ focus on profits, and the government’s reduction in the electric vehicles that qualify for the $7,500 tax credit. Yet with climate change, we need solutions now, especially solutions in which the consumer is the change agent and the pieces exist.

The government needs to increase the tax credit for a variety of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that run on both electricity and gasoline. This tax credit needs to be high enough that car manufacturers are assured a profit. Rather than focusing solely on public charging stations, the government, and not the electric companies, needs to take the lead in the installation of Level 2 charging stations serving single-family homes, apartment buildings, and affordable housing complexes to further drive sales of PHEVs.