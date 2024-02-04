Grief is hard. Not talking about it makes it even harder.

“I was sorry to hear about your daughter,” I said to her. “I bet the holidays bring up some complicated feelings. I would love to hear a story about her that you’d like to share.” She told me about a hike she had taken with her daughter and then asked me to share one about my husband, who died two and a half years ago.

At a holiday party recently, I ran into an acquaintance I hadn’t seen in a while. I had heard that she’d lost a daughter to suicide. We chatted for a few minutes about our jobs and recent trips.

This interaction broke all the rules I’ve internalized about grief: Don’t talk about it, don’t ask about it, and definitely don’t bring it up at a party. I think of all the times and places it’s said to be inappropriate to discuss grief — at work, the dinner table, the grocery store, by text. It seems to come down to this: Don’t talk about grief except in your therapist’s office.

But I was relieved to be able to talk about it at that party. My acquaintance and I were able to bring our missed loved ones into the room by evoking fond memories of them and acknowledging the pain of their loss.

Not only do we tend to avoid bringing up grief, but if it does come up, we often shift the conversation in another direction. When I have mentioned missing my husband of 12 years, for example, people have said to me, “I know you don’t want to talk about this,” as if they were doing me a favor.

But I do want to talk about this, meaning him. About our rafting trips through granite canyons, his ridiculous motorcycle collection, the way he made me laugh so hard I regularly snorted coffee out through my nose. I want to share how he is still a part of my life, even though he is dead.

Seldom do people listen when I want to talk about grief. “Let’s talk about something happier,” they say, or they move the conversation toward finding a silver lining: “At least you have happy memories,” they might say. I even catch myself doing this in conversation with those who have lost a loved one. But talking about those we have lost, even just saying their names, is powerful.

As a society, we’re not great at sitting with uncomfortable feelings. But by not talking about grief, we deny its existence, and that makes it that much harder to talk about. We imply that people who are grieving are a problem and they need to hurry up and get over it so the rest of us won’t feel uncomfortable.

When my husband died, I appreciated any acknowledgment of my grief. My favorites were the bumbling, inarticulate voice messages. The very act of reaching out when you don’t know what to say shows you’re willing to risk being awkward to acknowledge someone else’s pain. It is a selfless act. It is also one that communicates an unspoken truth: There is no comfort possible right now, and things are just going to suck for a while until they suck a little bit less.

At a recent neighborhood gathering, several neighbors who knew my late husband were filling in newer neighbors on what a character he was. They talked about how he took up knife sharpening after his stroke and sped through obstacle courses we set up for him in the alley in his motorized wheelchair. I loved remembering those antics, but once I got home, I felt a sob rising in my chest as I leashed up my dog. By the time I made it outside for the walk, all I could do was allow the sobs to move through me while I looked up at the dark sky, wanting my husband back.

I never don’t want him back. Anyone from the neighborhood who saw me leaning against a tree to catch my breath between sobs might have thought that talking about my husband had been a mistake, but it wasn’t. I find these waves of grief oddly delicious. They are a testament to the life my husband led and that I got to share with him.

So please, be awkward. Say the wrong thing and then catch yourself. Allow yourself to not know what to say and talk anyway. Acknowledge grief in whatever uncomfortable, messy, honest way you can.

Elizabeth Kleinfeld is a writer and professor. She writes about grief and disability on her blog.