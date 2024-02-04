‘Thank you all.’ Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans in full-page ad

“Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England, and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power,” Belichick wrote. “The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

Three weeks after his departure from Foxborough, Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe.

“You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days. Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats.

“You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it!

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.”

The eight-time champion even cracked a joke or two, writing, “You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them.”

“I loved coaching here, and together, we experienced some amazing moments,” Belichick added, before finishing with “THANK YOU ALL” in capital letters and his signature, “with respect and admiration.”

Belichick left the organization on Jan. 11 after 24 seasons in charge, departing New England with a record of 266-121 in the regular season, a 30-12 playoff record, and of course six Super Bowl wins.

The 71-year-old interviewed with the Falcons for their head-coaching vacancy, but Atlanta went a different route with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. It seems likely that Belichick won’t be on an NFL sideline next season for the first time in nearly 50 years.

