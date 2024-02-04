Earl “The Twirl” Cureton, NBA champion with the 1982-83 Sixers, dies at 66

“Earl was one of the most generous, positive and caring people I knew,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “He was a loving father, devoted to his family, and I was honored to be his friend. He was a champion as a player and an important ambassador in our community. We are heartbroken over his loss.”

Cureton, who served as a community ambassador for the Detroit Pistons for the last 10 years, passed away “unexpectedly” on Sunday morning, according to a release from the Pistons. No other information was provided by the team.

DETROIT — Earl “The Twirl” Cureton, who won two NBA championships in 12 seasons in the league, has died. He was 66.

The 6-foot-9 Cureton began his collegiate career with Robert Morris before transferring to Detroit Mercy for his final two seasons under then-coach Dick Vitale. The Detroit native was selected by Philadelphia in the third round of the 1979 NBA Draft.

Cureton averaged 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 674 NBA games. He played for Philly, Detroit, Chicago, the Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte, Houston, and Toronto. He was part of championship teams with the 1982-83 76ers and 93-94 Rockets.

He also coached in the NBA, United States Basketball League, and Continental Basketball Association after his playing career.

“He was a tremendous teammate, tough competitor, a champion and a great human being,” former Pistons guard Isiah Thomas said in the team’s release. “Earl always held the Detroit community close to his heart and worked tirelessly to make a difference for the city he loved. He will be greatly missed.”

Earl Cureton (right) played through a busted nose while defending Larry Bird during the playoffs at Boston Garden on April 28, 1985. Mike Kullen/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups took the news of his former teammate’s death hard.

“He was just a beautiful dude,” Billups said before the Trail Blazers’ game in Denver on Sunday night. “I spent a lot of time with him in Detroit, obviously. Just a big teddy bear. Always so fun. He had one of those infectious laughs where whenever he laughed, he made everybody laugh. Never had a bad day, ever. I marvel at guys like that, people like that. The world can be really rough and tough and they never see it that way, you know? And I loved that about him.

“Every time I’d go to Detroit, I’d give him a big hug. So, that was tough news today.”