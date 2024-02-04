Marshfield seniors step up to halt Tewksbury’s win streak, advance to Ed Burns Doherty division final

Tommy Carroll scored the first two goals of the game, Cam McGettrick supplied three assists, and Michael Bekerian recorded a goal and an assist as No. 6 Marshfield raced past No. 2 Tewksbury, 4-1, in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament Peter Doherty division semifinals at Bentley Arena in Waltham.

Marshfield (14-2-2) advances to face the winner of No. 8 Franklin and No. 5 Reading in the Doherty championship Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena (time TBA).

Carroll redirected a Bekerian shot from the point, tipping it underneath the armpit. Fourteen seconds later, junior Jason Lavoie equalized for the Redmen (12-2-0). Carroll potted the final tally of the first period with 20 seconds remaining.

Teddy Devoe tapped home a McGettrick feed on the backdoor to increase the lead to 3-1 in the second period. McGettrick, junior Will Doherty, and Devoe played well on the second line, controlling play and using their speed and instincts to orchestrate action in the offensive zone.

Bekerian, an assistant captain, tallied the final goal off a McGettrick feed in the third period. The first players to greet the Rams’ top defenseman were McGettrick and Carroll, celebrating the Rams’ first trip to the Doherty division championship since 2021, when they won the tournament.

Belmont 4, Walpole 0 — Adam Bauer scored twice, Leo Packard and Liam Guilderson notched a goal each, and Ethan Bauer turned aside all 19 shots he faced at Rodman Arena for the Marauders (7-8-1) to advance to the Brinn Division final next Sunday. “We made a commitment as a team to play our style of hockey,” Belmont coach Tim Foley said. “Grinding it out, pucks in deep, play physical and play with speed.” Through two rounds of the Coffee Pot, the Marauders have outscored foes by a 9-1 margin, beginning with last week’s win over Framingham.

Norwood 3, Braintree 1 — Sam Lally, TJ Martin, and Ryan Valeri struck for the 20th-ranked Mustangs (12-1-1), who continue to maximize their first Coffee Pot appearance with a win over the Wamps (7-7-1) to advance to the Brinn Division final against Belmont. “It’s a great tournament,” Norwood coach Chuck Allen said. “We get to play different teams. I’m proud for these kids, more than anything. They’re starting to believe they can win.” Anthony Amato made 36 saves for Norwood, including 19 in the third period. The Mustangs beat Weymouth, 2-1, in the first round on Feb. 28 making them 3-0 vs. Bay State Conference opponents this season (they also handled Walpole, 5-3, in December). “I don’t think we get any respect,” Allen said. “We’re a pretty good team.”

Canton 4, Hingham 4 — Defenseman Logan Brennan scored twice, including the equalizer with 21 seconds remaining, to force overtime and salvage a tie for the ninth-ranked Harbormen (8-6-2) against the 12th-ranked Bulldogs (12-3-2) at Rodman Arena in consolation action. Brendan Tourgee tallied the winner for bracketing purposes in double overtime for Canton, which also had goals from Travis Thomas, Brian Middleton, James Howard, and Matt Anderson. Robert Dixon and Michael Garrity had Hingham’s other goals.

