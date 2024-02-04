fb-pixelFather of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrested for DWI week before the Super Bowl - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
Father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrested for DWI week before the Super Bowl

By Staff ReportUpdated February 4, 2024, 12 minutes ago
Marquees at Aria Resort & Casino and Bellagio Resort & Casino display Super Bowl LVIII signage on Saturday night in Las Vegas.Ethan Miller/Getty

Pat Mahomes, the former MLB pitcher and father of Super Bowl-bound Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Saturday night in Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated — a charge he has been convicted of multiple times before.

Mahomes Sr., 53, was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on a charge of DWI (3rd or more). Bond was set at $10,000, and Mahomes was released from the Smith County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

He pled guilty to a second DWI charge in February 2019, serving 40 days in jail over weekends in the next year. Mahomes Sr. previously was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a reckless driving charge in 2012, and pled no contest to a 2014 charge of possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

His 11-season pro baseball career included a season and a half with the Red Sox in 1996-97. Mahomes Sr. and the quarterback’s mother, Randi, divorced in 2006.




