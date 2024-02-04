Father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrested for DWI week before the Super Bowl

Pat Mahomes, the former MLB pitcher and father of Super Bowl-bound Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Saturday night in Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated — a charge he has been convicted of multiple times before.

Mahomes Sr., 53, was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on a charge of DWI (3rd or more). Bond was set at $10,000, and Mahomes was released from the Smith County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

He pled guilty to a second DWI charge in February 2019, serving 40 days in jail over weekends in the next year. Mahomes Sr. previously was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a reckless driving charge in 2012, and pled no contest to a 2014 charge of possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.