Celtics rout depleted Grizzlies in what originally had the potential to be a battle of top teams

The massive personnel divide all but ensured that this night would turn into a rout, and it did, with the Celtics rolling to a 131-91 win. But the game’s low level of relevancy also created some space for former Celtics guard Marcus Smart to take his turn in the spotlight as his nine-year career in Boston was recognized.

The Grizzlies had only eight players available for this game, including just two regular roster players. Three players were on 10-day contracts and three others were on two-way deals.

At the start of this season, Sunday night’s game between the Celtics and Grizzlies figured to be a matchup of two of the NBA’s best teams. The Celtics have done their part, surging to the top of the league. But Memphis’s roster has been absolutely decimated by injuries.

The first big ovation for Smart, who remains sidelined with a hand injury, came when he walked onto the court near the end of pregame warmups and was shown on the Garden video board. He walked around and shared a few handshakes and hugs with familiar faces.

During the first timeout, a video tribute including a collection of Smart’s most memorable Celtics highlights was shown, and the crowd rose to give him a standing ovation before it even began. Boston’s players all stood and watched, too.

Smart tapped his heart and clapped and pointed toward the crowd. Before play resumed, an organic “We love Marcus” chant started in the lower bowl quickly spread through the arena. Midway through the second quarter Smart received the Celtics’ nightly “Hero Among Us” honor in recognition of his work in the Boston community during his time here, and the ovations continued.

The game turned into something of an afterthought. Jayson Tatum had 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis added 26 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Celtics. Both players sat out the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

The Celtics raced to a 22-11 lead behind a pair of Derrick White 3-pointers and appeared positioned to coast. But the rest of the team struggled to get untracked from beyond the arc despite generating wide-open looks.

The 4-for-17 start allowed the Grizzlies to linger, even as most of their offensive possessions appeared to be chores. Memphis mustered one hot streak, getting 3-pointers from three different players over a 2-minute, 20-second stretch to pull within 40-38.

And in the aftermath of Thursday’s loss to the Lakers, who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it was at least a bit discouraging. But then Boston closed the quarter with a 30-12 surge, with Tatum leading the way.

The Celtics forced seven third-quarter turnovers and led by as many as 27 points, allowing the starters to mostly watch the remainder of the game from the bench. The crowd erupted when rookie forward Jordan Walsh checked in with 8:33 left.

Walsh, who has spent most of this season with the team’s G League affiliate in Portland, Maine, scored his first NBA points when he raced down the right wing and threw in a two-handed dunk 30 seconds after entering the game.

With just under five minutes left fans saluted Smart once more, serenading him with more “Thank you, Marcus” chants.

