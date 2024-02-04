The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday. Here are 10 impact players that could be on the move.

▪ Dejounte Murray, Hawks: It really hasn’t worked in Atlanta for the Murray-Trae Young combination, and the Hawks are discussing moving the shooting guard for draft picks and perhaps another player in his prime. It’s nothing Murray has done, but combining him with the ball-dominant Young has done nothing to upgrade the Hawks to a contender, and it may be time for a new team for Murray. The Lakers have been interested because they have a decent defense but have trouble scoring, but will the Hawks want anything the Lakers have to offer?

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday and there could be action as teams try to improve rosters or dump salaries and start over. There may not be any blockbusters or All-Stars on the move, but teams such as the Celtics could make that final deal that could bring them a championship. Here are some players who could be on the move:

▪ Chris Paul, Warriors: Teams may not be interested in Paul for his talents, which are declining, but rather his expiring contract at $30 million. Paul was supposed to pair with Stephen Curry and provide relief in the backcourt, but he’s been mostly injured and the Warriors haven’t been successful with him on the floor. Golden State has to decide whether it has enough assets to acquire a difference-maker.

▪ Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks: The premium 3-point shooter could be part of an exodus if Atlanta decides to rebuild. He signed a contract extension in the offseason, but it averages $18 million and would be easy to move in a deal. Bogdanovic would be highly sought because of his ability to shoot and score in bunches. He has developed into a sniper in Atlanta and it would be fascinating to see how he would fare with a contending team.

▪ Bruce Brown, Raptors: He’s basically on an expiring deal because the second year of his two-year, $45 million deal is a team option, but he could help a backcourt with defense and shooting. The question is the asking price by Toronto, which has made a flurry of moves this season. Brown helped the Nuggets win a championship with his energy and would be a nice addition for a contending team. But would he help a middling team such as the Lakers? Probably not so much because his game is not about numbers.

▪ Miles Bridges, Hornets: There’s a lot to unpack here. Bridges was suspended 30 games for pleading no contest in a domestic assault case involving his girlfriend. He returned to Charlotte on a one-year deal and he’s playing decently, but the off-court issues could be a factor in what teams make offers. The Hornets are in the middle of a fire sale after acquiring Kyle Lowry for Terry Rozier, and on an expiring contract Bridges could be available for second-round picks or a young prospect. Bridges has been productive, averaging 21.1 points and 7.5 rebounds. He could emerge as a major piece on a contending club, but his past may prevent that.

▪ Andrew Wiggins, Warriors: Golden State is tiring of inconsistency from the former No. 1 overall pick and may be ready to move on despite signing him to an extension after his sparkling performance in the 2022 NBA Finals. Wiggins is signed through 2026-27, so acquiring him would become a long-term commitment and quite honestly, Wiggins is who he is. He’s a complementary player who can defend but is a wildly inconsistent shooter and doesn’t seem worried about failing to meet expectations. What would Wiggins procure? Likely another bad contact and player in need of a fresh start.

▪ D’Angelo Russell, Lakers: Russell could be considered one of the more frustrating players in the NBA. He has the skill set to be a star and was an All-Star a few years ago with the Nets, but he doesn’t come to play every night. Los Angeles re-signed Russell after a good second stint with the team but is dangling Russell in trade talks to get an upgrade. The problem is Russell is not a starter on an elite team. There are too many inconsistencies and poor shot selection. When he’s on, he can make the game look so easy, but the Lakers appear worn out by his mercurial style.

▪ Quentin Grimes, Knicks: Once considered a top prospect, Grimes’s minutes have been gobbled up by Donte DiVicenzo, causing controversy. Grimes is a premium shooter and plus defender, but there isn’t much room for him in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. And with New York streaking, Grimes has faded into oblivion. He makes only $2.4 million, but the Knicks aren’t going to give him away. In addition to Grimes, former Celtic Evan Fournier has been on the trade block for two years and the Knicks would love to include his expiring contract at $18 million in a deal for another piece to help them contend. Problem is, Fournier’s services aren’t valued around the league as much as a few years ago.

▪ Kelly Olynyk, Jazz: Olynyk is on an expiring contract and could be a valuable piece for a contender’s frontcourt. Olynyk can defend, shoot the three, run the floor, and knows how to play the game. He never became an All-Star-caliber player but is still useful, especially shooting 42.7 percent from the 3-point line. The Celtics would be interested but with his $12 million salary would have to trade Payton Pritchard and a group of bench players or Al Horford to acquire him. If Olynyk is bought out by the Jazz, that’s an entirely different subject, and the Celtics would be first in line.

▪ Tyus Jones, Wizards: In Memphis, he was considered one of the league’s best backup point guards behind Ja Morant. Then the Grizzlies traded him to Washington to get Marcus Smart and he’s been a solid starter on a really bad team. Jones may not be a starter for a contender but could run an offense and be a floor general as a reserve. Jones is playing on an expiring $14 million contract and the Wizards would love to get value as they begin yet another rebuild. Jones is playing for future earnings, so he’ll be motivated if he joins a contender.

