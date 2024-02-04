Gabby Thomas enjoys winning homecoming at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

“Coming here in front of all my friends and family comes with a lot of pressure and a lot of distraction, too,” Thomas said. “Practicing channeling that energy into my race and the discipline in that was really good preparation.”

The former Northampton resident and 2019 Harvard graduate maintains a strong connection to her Bay State roots, evidenced by the raucous ovation the sold-out crowd of 5,000 at The Track at New Balance in Brighton gave her during her introduction in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix Sunday afternoon. She delivered, winning the 300 meters in 35.75 seconds, and was capped by another warm greeting from the fans.

Gabby Thomas resides in Austin, Texas, but Massachusetts will always be home.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze-medal winner in the 200 and silver winner as part of the 4x100 relay, defended her 300 title for the fifth straight year with a world-leading performance this year. Following the race, she signed autographs and took pictures with everyone who asked.

“They all took so much time out of their weekends and busy lives to come see me run and support me, so the least I can do is show up for them,” Thomas said.

In its 29th year, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix is part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, which pays overall winners $10,000 with a guaranteed spot at March’s World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Formerly the Boston Indoor Games, the meet moved from the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center last year. This year’s field featured world-record holders, countless international champions, and many Olympic hopefuls preparing for June’s Olympic Team Trials.

American sprinter Noah Lyles looked to defend his 60 title. The 2023 world champion in the 100, 200, and 4x100 races topped 2022 world 100 champion Fred Kerley, who made his 60 debut, and younger brother Josephus Lyles to reach the final. A fan favorite, Noah Lyles came from behind to post a personal-best 6.45, a mere 0.01 ahead of Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake.

Lyles sported a winner’s ring in the shape of a track, an idea he got from a fan at Saturday night’s meet and greet. He went to bed “just wanting to have fun” today. And Lyles did.

“I didn’t know I was in that good shape,” he joked.

In the men’s 60-meter hurdles, four-time world champion Grant Holloway continued his dominance. His 7.35 set the world’s leading time this season. Holloway fended off 2022 World Athletics Championships 110 silver medalist Trey Cunningham and 2023 World Athletics Championships 110 bronze medalist Daniel Roberts. Holloway said he heard some noise and doubts ahead of the race.

“People like to talk and every time they do, they poke the bear a little bit,” Holloway said. “I just wanted to come out here and remind everybody who I am.”

North American marathon record holder Emily Sisson made a promotional appearance after qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Florida on Saturday.

A triumphant return

Boston-based runner Elle St. Pierre didn’t just make a comeback; she ran a personal best in the 3,000 in her first indoor track event since 2022. A 2020 Tokyo Olympian in the 1,500, St. Pierre took a break from competitive running while pregnant with her son, Ivan, who was born last March.

A University of New Hampshire alum, St. Pierre led for a solid portion of the race before Australian Jessica Hull pulled just ahead with a time of 8 minutes, 23.92 seconds. St. Pierre finished 0.32 seconds behind.

St. Pierre, also a dairy farmer in Vermont, said she “feels stronger than ever” as a professional running mother and felt mixed emotions postrace.

“It’s just part of the sport and I’ve got to come back stronger, but obviously it was a good sign that I was in that ballpark,” St. Pierre said. “I’ve felt good for a while, but I just haven’t been able to put it together for a race, so I’m really excited for indoors and the summer coming up.”

First time’s the charm for long jumpers

American Tara Davis-Woodhall set the women’s season world lead with her long jump of 6.86 meters (22 feet 6¼ inches). The reigning World Athletics Championships long jump silver medalist, Davis-Woodhall competed against 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Ese Brume of Nigeria and American Quanesha Burks, who placed fourth in the 2022 world championships.

Sunday marked the professional debut for Jamaica’s Carey McLeod, who jumped 8.2 meters (26 feet 11 inches) to win the men’s competition.

“I can’t be nervous because I’ve been on the world stage,” said McLeod, a Tokyo Olympian in the long jump and triple jump. “It’s pretty much just to come out here and do what I do in practice. No pressure.”

A Boston back-to-back

A week after capturing the women’s 500 in the Terrier Classic at Boston University Track & Tennis Center last week, American Sammy Watson continued her winning ways with a last-lap push to capture the 800 crown with a personal-best 2:01.20. Watson made a final break in front of the crowd and let out an audible “yes”, pumping her fists in celebration. A high school record-setter in the outdoor 800, the 24-year-old had yet to run an 800 this season.

“I had to remember it’s a sprint,” said Watson, who stayed in the middle of the pack before her late push. “I don’t have all day to make decisions and shouldn’t hesitate to make my moves.”

Close call in international men’s 600 field

The six competitors in the men’s 600 race hailed from different parts of the world: Canada, Egypt, Ireland, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, and the United States. Irishman Mark English put forth a personal-best 1:16.64, just 0.03 ahead of second-place finisher John Rivera of Puerto Rico and four-hundreths of a second past third-place Olivier Desmueles of Canada.

“I saw one of the guys moving and knew I had to go,” English said.

Dominant performance in international junior girls mile

Sadie Engelhardt, a high school junior from Ventura, California, smashed her meet record in the junior girls mile by more than 6 seconds with a 4:34.45. The next three finishers, all Americans, surpassed Englehardt’s previous meet record.