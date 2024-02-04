Laura Stacey strikes in overtime to lift PWHL Montreal over Boston

Moved moved into first place ahead of Minnesota in the standings with 17 points. Boston is in a three-way tie for third with 11.

Laura Stacey scored her fifth goal of the season at 2:36 of overtime to give PWHL Montreal a 2-1 win over PWHL Boston on Sunday at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Defender Erin Ambrose, who assisted on Stacey’s goal, beat Boston goalie Aerin Frankel (28 saves) for her second goal of the season to give Montreal a 1-0 lead at 15:59 of the first period.

Marie-Philip Poulin, a former standout at Boston University and three-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada, assisted on both Montreal goals. She is tied for second in the league with in points (9) and goals (six).

Sophie Shirley tied it for Boston with her first goal of the year at 4:12 of the third period, assisted by Hannah Brandt.

Elaine Chuli made 26 saves for Montreal. She is 3-0-0 and her .962 save percentage is best in the league.

Both clubs went 0 for 2 on the power play.

Boston is off until Feb. 14, when it continues its six-game homestand with a 7 p.m. faceoff against Toronto. Montreal’s next game is Feb. 16 at Toronto.



















