Why the Red Sox didn’t try to keep Justin Turner, and other offseason observations

Turner hopefully left a lasting impression on his teammates with his day-to-day professionalism, willingness to play through injuries, and commitment to community service that went well beyond showing up for events at Fenway Park.

Good luck to Justin Turner, whose one season with the Red Sox was defined by much more than an .800 OPS and a career-best 96 RBIs.

Turner played one inning at second base from 2016-22. But when asked by Alex Cora if he could play the position in a bid to improve the lineup, Turner played 49 innings at the position and started four games.

Advertisement

That may not seem like a big deal, but plenty of veteran players would have taken a pass rather than risk injury.

So why didn’t the Sox make a legitimate attempt to keep Turner?

Craig Breslow didn’t want to devote the roster spot to a designated hitter, preferring to spread those 650-700 plate appearances around.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

This will help get Masataka Yoshida out of left field along with getting more at-bats for the team’s young outfielders.

To be certain, the Sox should be more committed to winning. But given the situation, it makes sense not to sign a 39-year-old DH.

Still, it will be strange for the Sox not to have a thumper at that spot. Thanks to players such as David Ortiz, J.D. Martinez, and Turner, the Sox hold the all-time team records for hits (8,017), runs (4,342), home runs (1,347), RBIs (4,868), and OPS (.826) by DHs.

Now it’ll be DH by committee and likely plenty of days when that slot in the lineup is filled by a borderline big leaguer.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is the latest to suggest the low-wattage offseason is a sign the owners want to sell the team.

Advertisement

That sounds good if you’re ranting about the Sox. But think it over. The Sox are worth roughly $4.5 billion. Anybody who can afford that isn’t going to care if the payroll is $180 million or $220 million. That’s small change compared with the price of the franchise.

No, this is simply the latest bad strategy going back to the historically awful decision to trade Mookie Betts. The Red Sox owners did a lot of smart things from 2002-19 and now they’re on a losing streak.

It’s hubris, not a sales pitch. Maybe Theo Epstein can help reverse that.

▪ Tyler O’Neill and Jarren Duran have more in common than playing outfield for the Sox.

O’Neill’s father, Terry, was a competitive bodybuilder who won the Mr. Canada title in 1975. Duran’s father, Octavio, also hits the weights. It was something he started as a high school basketball player and stayed with over the years.

There was a time when baseball players were discouraged from packing on too much muscle. But O’Neill and Duran have and it has worked for them.

▪ Brennan Bernardino, who decided to spend the winter in Boston, has been working out at Champion Physical Therapy and Performance in Waltham, the facility owned by former Red Sox head athletic trainer Mike Reinold.

Bernardino is facing hitters from the area — among them Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick — and working on adding velocity.

Advertisement

▪ The Red Sox sent season ticket-holders a team blanket as a gift. It’s actually pretty nice, according to several recipients.

But the gesture didn’t seem to resonate well. One correspondent shared an email he sent back to the Sox suggesting they should have spent the money on better players.

▪ Christian Arroyo took a minor league deal with the Brewers. Injuries have long been an issue for the infielder, but he was a helpful player over parts of four seasons with the Sox and a good clubhouse presence.

Arroyo started 11 postseason games in 2021. Not bad for a waiver claim.

▪ Truck Day is Monday. Hopefully police will be able to keep order at Fenway Park given all the excitement about the team.

▪ The Astros named John Valentin as a special adviser in minor league operations. It’s his first job in pro ball since working as a minor league coach with the Dodgers in 2016.

Valentin, who turns 57 this month, played at Seton Hall with Astros general manager Dana Brown. The two have stayed close over the years.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.