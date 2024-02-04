2026 World Cup: Gillette Stadium to host five group stage games

The opening match of the tournament will be held on June 11 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico, the home of the Mexican national team and where Mexico — granted automatic entry into the tournament as a host — will play the opener.

Gillette Stadium will host five group games in 2026, hosting its first-ever World Cup game on June 13 of that summer.

There are still plenty of details to sort out before the World Cup comes to Massachusetts in 2026, but we finally have a couple crucial pieces of information with FIFA announcing the tournament schedule on Sunday.

Canada will host its opener in Toronto on June 12, and the United States will do the same at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, later that day. The Americans will stay on the West Coast in the group stage, splitting games between SoFi Stadium and Lumen Field in Seattle.

Advertisement

The third-place match, contested between the losers of each semifinal, will take place in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

The city that will host the most games will be Dallas, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirming Sunday that nine games will be held at AT&T Stadium.

The tournament is being held in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, in the first jointly-held World Cup since Japan and South Korea shared hosting duties in 2002. It’s also the first World Cup to include 48 teams, an increase from the 32-team tournament that has been in place since 1998.

Plenty remains in the air, even down to the names of the venues. The 16 stadiums to hold games will have new monikers for the tournament to avoid sponsorship clashes, so Gillette Stadium won’t be “Gillette Stadium” for the World Cup summer.

This story will be updated.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.