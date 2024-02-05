Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ wins album of the year, breaking Grammys record

“I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” she said while accepting the best pop vocal album award. “So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage.”

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four. Before last night, Swift had been tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.

One of the night’s biggest awards, record of the year, went to Miley Cyrus for “Flowers,” her second-ever Grammy and second of the night.

“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” she said in her speech.

Victoria Monét won best new artist. “Thank you to the champagne-servers tonight,” Monét started her acceptance speech. “Thanks to my mom, a single mom raising this really bad girl.” Then she started to cry, telling the room that the award was “15 years in the making.”

Billie Eilish won song of the year for writing the “Barbie” hit, “What Was I Made For.” “Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year,” Eilish said during her acceptance speech.

It was just one of several standout moments from Sunday’s show, broadcast live from Cypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Karol G made Grammy history Sunday by becoming the first female performer to win best música urbana album for her blockbuster “Mañana Será Bonito” record. “This is my first time at the Grammys,” she told the audience in English. “And this is my first time holding my own Grammy.”

A long and touching In Memoriam segment celebrated many of the musical greats lost in the year. Stevie Wonder performed “For Once in My Life” and “The Best Is Yet to Come” in honor of Tony Bennett; Annie Lennox delivered “Nothing Compares 2 U” for Sinéad O’Connor. “Artists for cease-fire, peace in the world,” Lennox said at the end of the song, her fist extended in the air.

Stevie Wonder performs a tribute to the late Tony Bennett during the Grammys’ In Memoriam segment. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jon Batiste did a medley of “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lean On Me,” and finally “Optimistic” with Ann Nesby for the late music executive Clarence Avant. Oprah introduced a fiery Tina Turner tribute of “Proud Mary” by Fantasia Barrino and Adam Blackstone.

SZA also took the stage — performing a medley of her larger-than-life hits “Snooze” and “Kill Bill,” joined by dancers wielding katanas. Later, she’d take home the trophy for best R&B song — for “Snooze,” handed to her by Lizzo.

Luke Combs delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman; his cover of the Chapman classic has dominated country radio and won him song of the year at the 2023 CMAs. In 1989, Chapman won best female pop vocal performance for the song.

Dua Lipa opened the show with a high-octane medley: first, a tease of her forthcoming single, “Training Season,” then, her most recent single, “Houdini,” and finally, her disco-pop “Barbie” hit “Dance the Night.”

Eilish and Finneas O’Connell brought their “Barbie” ballad to the Grammys stage with live string accompaniment, the second of two songs from the blockbuster film in one hour. They were followed by Cyrus, who performed “Flowers” for the first time live on television — moments after receiving her first-ever Grammy.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell accept the song of the year award for “What Was I Made For?” Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Best country album went to Lainey Wilson for “Bell Bottom Country” — her very first Grammy — as presented by Kacey Musgraves.

Jay-Z was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and used his speech to talk about the hip-hop greats that came before him — and commenting on the Grammys’ history of placing rap on the backburner — or at the very least, not in the televised version of the show. (This year, there were no rap categories onscreen.)

“We want you all to get it right,” he said. “At least get it close to right,” before switching focus to his wife, Beyoncé, who was not present. “Most Grammys, never won album of the year. How does that work?”

Phoebe Bridgers took an early lead at the Grammys, quickly winning four trophies — three with her band boygenius, one as a featured artist on SZA’s “Ghost in the Machine” — ahead of the main telecast.

Newcomer Coco Jones won best R&B performance for “ICU” in a stacked competition where she was up against SZA’s “Kill Bill” and Monét’s “How Does It Make You Feel.” SZA’s second win of the night came in the form of the best progressive R&B album for “S.O.S.”

The first of three new categories in 2024, best pop dance recording, was given out shortly afterward and went to Kylie Minogue for “Padam Padam” — her first win in 18 years.