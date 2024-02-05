This week’s TV: A Super Sunday primer, Netflix’s ‘One Day,’ and ‘Stupid Pet Tricks’

WHO’S PLAYING : The San Francisco 49ers are playing last year’s winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20.

Super Bowl LVIII arrives on Sunday, 20 years after Nipplegate, when Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s nipple and the country went bonkers.

WHERE: It’s taking place in Las Vegas for the first time, at Allegiant Stadium.

WHERE TO WATCH: The game will be televised nationally on CBS, with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson calling the shots. It will be available to stream on Paramount+, as well as via the NFL Network’s app or website.

PREGAME: It starts Sunday at 5 p.m. 1) Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem. 2) Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful.” And 3) Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

KICKOFF: It’s Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Please be sure the nachos and tater tots are heated up properly in time. It’s imperative.

HALFTIME: Usher is the headliner of “the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.” He previously appeared as a guest during Black Eyed Peas’ performance at Super Bowl XLV.

FOR THE KIDS: Nickelodeon now features an alternative telecast geared toward the younger folk. Starting at kickoff, it will include Nickelodeon stars, lots of slime graphics on the football field, and an appearance by Bikini Bottom’s own SpongeBob SquarePants. According to the trailer, it’s “The Collab of a Life-Slime.”

AND WHAT OF TAYLOR?: Swift has a concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10. Can she make it back in time? Fans have done the travel math and believe she will be there to cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, her beau.

THE MOST IMPAWTANT BOWL OF ALL: Puppy Bowl XX, of course. The action starts at 2 p.m., with some pregame stuff at 1 p.m. and a half-time kitty show. It can be found on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, TruTV, Discovery Plus, and Max.

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in Netflix's "One Day," streaming Thursday. Ludovic Robert

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. There was a 2011 movie adaptation of the David Nicholls’s 2009 novel “One Day,” but it was lousy. But if at first you don’t succeed, etc. On Thursday, Netflix is premiering a miniseries adaptation of the novel, a drama about the friendship — or is it a romance? — between Dexter and Emma set in the U.K. The story starts on their graduation day in 1988 and jumps ahead year by year across 14 episodes. Leo Woodall, who was Tom Hollander’s “nephew” in season two of “The White Lotus,” plays Dexter. And Ambika Mod, who was unforgettable as the trainee in “This Is Going to Hurt,” plays Emma. (Trailer here.) Also in the cast: Eleanor Tomlinson, Toby Stephens, Joely Richardson, and Essie Davis.

2. Justin Hartley from “This Is Us” stars in “Tracker,” a new action drama that premieres Sunday after the Super Bowl. He plays Colter Shaw, the character from the book series by Jeffery Deaver, a lone-wolf survivalist who uses, as the press information puts it, “his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.” (Trailer here.) The CBS show also features Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, and Mary McDonnell.

Advertisement

Sarah Silverman (right) hosts "Stupid Pet Tricks," a TBS series inspired by the segments from David Letterman's late-night shows. Tyler Golden

3. Yes, “Stupid Pet Tricks” is based on the David Letterman segment. And yes, Letterman is an executive producer on the new series, which premieres on TBS on Sunday after Puppy Bowl XX, at 5 p.m. Sarah Silverman is hosting the animal-based variety show, and the guests in the 10-episode season will include Jon Hamm, Reggie Watts, Will Ferrell, Jack McBrayer, and Letterman himself. (Trailer here.)

CHANNEL SURFING

“Abbott Elementary” The third season premieres with two episodes. ABC, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“Couple to Throuple” Four couples look for action at a tropical resort in this reality show. Peacock, Thursday

