Software firm Everbridge looks to go private in $1.5 billion deal with Thoma Bravo

Burlington-based Everbridge, which operates emergency notification networks around the world, is being acquired by investment firm Thoma Bravo for $1.5 billion in cash.
Shareholders of Everbridge, which currently trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange, will receive $28.60 per share, 20 percent more than Everbridge’s share price of $23.79 at the market close on Friday. The terms of the transaction allow Everbridge 25 days to shop around for a better offer. If no such offers are made, the two companies expect to close the deal during the second quarter of 2024.
Everbridge, founded in 2002, monitors emergency information of all sorts, ranging from severe weather alerts to major terrorist incidents. It then uses its network to transmit warning messages via texts, emails, or robocalls. Governments use Everbridge to send warnings to citizens through their cell phones, and corporations rely on the company to transmit critical data to key employees and executives.
Everbridge has about 6,500 clients worldwide, including many of the world’s largest corporations. But the company has failed to achieve consistent profitability, lost a contract with the state of Florida, and has gone through layoffs and a CEO transition in recent years. The company posted a net loss of $61 million in 2022 and $28 million for the first three quarters of 2023.
Thoma Bravo is a Chicago-based private equity firm that specializes in the acquisition of software companies. Since its founding in 2008, the company has participated in over 455 transactions and as of last September had $134 billion under management.
