Software firm Everbridge looks to go private in $1.5 billion deal with Thoma Bravo

Burlington-based Everbridge, which operates emergency notification networks around the world, is being acquired by investment firm Thoma Bravo for $1.5 billion in cash.

Shareholders of Everbridge, which currently trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange, will receive $28.60 per share, 20 percent more than Everbridge’s share price of $23.79 at the market close on Friday. The terms of the transaction allow Everbridge 25 days to shop around for a better offer. If no such offers are made, the two companies expect to close the deal during the second quarter of 2024.

Everbridge, founded in 2002, monitors emergency information of all sorts, ranging from severe weather alerts to major terrorist incidents. It then uses its network to transmit warning messages via texts, emails, or robocalls. Governments use Everbridge to send warnings to citizens through their cell phones, and corporations rely on the company to transmit critical data to key employees and executives.