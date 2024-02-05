Kelley Tuthill takes the reins at Catholic Charities amid rising demand for services

Now, it’s Tuthill’s turn to lead the organization, overseeing a $50 million budget and 425 employees. She takes over as two core services, providing food and shelter, are in high demand.

To many, Tuthill is best known for her work as a longtime reporter at WCVB-TV . But Tuthill has been busy with nonprofits since 2016 — first in marketing at Regis College, and then as chief operating officer in 2020 at Catholic Charities. Last month, Tuthill took over for Kevin MacKenzie , a former Ernst & Young partner who led a turnaround at Catholic Charities during the past four years.

Few people are more aware of the growing inequities in Greater Boston than Kelley Tuthill , the new chief executive of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston .

Advertisement

Before COVID-19 hit, the charity’s food pantry in Dorchester helped about 250 households each week. The number shot up during the pandemic, but the demand never receded. Now, that same pantry supplies food to more than 400 households a day. Tuthill recently met with Catherine D’Amato, the Greater Boston Food Bank’s president, to come up with new strategies to address this still-growing problem.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

“A lot of us thought the pandemic was the acute part, and that somehow people would not be in the same desperate straits [once it was over],” Tuthill said. “We have found the complete opposite. It’s unlike anything we expected.”

Then there’s the migrant issue, with several thousand immigrants in Massachusetts in need of shelter. The state’s emergency family shelter system, including the seven shelters that Catholic Charities runs, is at capacity. Tuthill wants to work with Bill Grogan, who heads the archdiocese’s housing development arm, to create more permanent affordable housing so people sleeping on shelter cots have a place to go next.

“We need more support, we need more collaborators, we need more partners,” Tuthill said. “There’s a lot of exciting stuff happening in Boston. We hope some of the people that are benefiting from this region’s economic success will remember those of us who are trying to help the ones that have been marginalized.”

Advertisement

Lund returns to Boston’s media world

When Mark Lund stepped down from his job as general manager at WBZ-TV in 2021, he left behind a high-profile position in Boston’s media world.

But now Lund is returning to that world, by joining PR guru George Regan as chief operating officer at Regan Communications Group.

Since leaving WBZ, Lund has worked as a consultant (including for Regan client and friend Roger Berkowitz) and volunteered for nonprofits. His youngest two kids will soon graduate from high school, potentially freeing up some time for him.

Lund said he’s looking forward to working directly with Regan after getting to know him over the years.

“He’s really been at the center of what’s happening in Boston for the past 40 years,” Lund said of Regan. “I know that’s what really drives him. . . . When he’s got a client, or an issue, or a problem, he dives right in.”

Lund will oversee the PR firm’s day-to-day operations alongside president Ashley Boiardi, and help with long-term strategies.

“I made a lot of decisions over my career; this is one of my better ones,” Regan said of Lund. “He can definitely help us grow.”

Fredrickson living the hybrid life at T. Rowe Price

Kelly Fredrickson’s new job is 400 miles away. But she says she’ll do less traveling than when she ran ad agency MullenLowe’s Boston and New York offices.

Advertisement

Fredrickson just left MullenLowe after more than five years to become head of global brand and PR at asset management giant T. Rowe Price in Baltimore. There, she’ll work with global marketing chief Theresa McLaughlin, another Boston-area marketing veteran. Fredrickson will split her time in half: one week working from home, the other in the corporate office in Baltimore. (She’ll share an apartment there, for her Maryland weeks.)

Fredrickson was recently promoted to chief cultural officer at MullenLowe — a job she enjoyed, but it meant fewer client interactions. Meanwhile, she said she was impressed by the team at T. Rowe Price, and intrigued about diving back into financial services, albeit a different corner of the industry than when she worked for Bank of America in her pre-MullenLowe days. Among her first tasks at T. Rowe Price: shepherding an ad campaign that debuts in a few weeks.

The COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “opened up the aperture” for recruiting. T. Rowe Price, she said, became more open to hybrid approaches.

“When T. Rowe Price called, it felt like the opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” Fredrickson said. “Instead of looking at it like I’m commuting away every other week, I have the opportunity to work out of my home and go to Baltimore. It’s a gift of COVID that

Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America, recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Wellesley. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

you can live a hybrid lifestyle [now].”

Bank of America boss Brian Moynihan spoke to a hometown crowd on Jan. 25 when he met with the Rotary Club of Wellesley, though the evening did not go completely as planned for him. A group of climate activists, with a Rolling Stone correspondent in tow, interrupted to protest the bank’s continued financing of fossil fuel companies. Wellesley police eventually ushered the protesters from the building.

Advertisement

Moynihan later returned to the stage, for a Q&A session with Bloomberg reporter Katherine Doherty, per the local blog, Swellesley Report. Moynihan acknowledged that a clean energy transition is necessary, even if it’s not happening as quickly as many would like; he noted the bank financed some $150 billion in green projects last year.

Then, last week, a similar protest took place at WBUR. Only this time, the target wasn’t the chief executive of a giant bank. Instead it was Melissa Hoffer, Governor Maura Healey’s climate chief.

As with the previous protest, the activists aren’t happy with the Healey administration’s progress to move the state off fossil fuels. The event involved a showing of the Boston documentary “Inundation District” and a panel discussion afterward. The protest caused the discussion to end early.

Film director David Abel, who also writes for The Boston Globe and teaches at Boston University, noted the irony: Hoffer is pushing for more change on this issue than just about anyone else in state government, and some protesters from the group, Extinction Rebellion, were featured in the movie, which highlights the threat climate change poses to Boston’s waterfront.

Larry Culp, chairman and CEO, of General Electric seemed sentimental in a letter to shareholders ahead of the conglomerate's breakup. Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg





As GE breaks up, Culp turns sentimental

Larry Culp isn’t known as an emotional chief executive. But the General Electric chief sure sounded sentimental in his final shareholder letter last week before the once-giant conglomerate completes its split into three separate businesses: GE Aerospace, GE HealthCare, and GE Vernova (consisting of the energy businesses). Culp will remain with Ohio-based GE Aerospace, while Scott Strazik will continue leading Cambridge-based GE Vernova after its breakaway in April.

Advertisement

Culp wrote about how he ran into GE Aerospace engineer Matt Gregg at a Bruins game who told him how proud he was of GE’s progress under Culp, who arrived in 2018 at a time of financial disarray. Culp recalled how during those dark times, current and former employees trekked to his first GE annual meeting in Pittsburgh. Many of them were frustrated, he said, or worse.

Now, after clearing $100 billion of debt from the books, Culp said, the GE businesses are entering a new era in a strong position. It’s been a wild ride; Culp is thankful to have played a key role — and not just because of his compensation package.

“As we stand on the cusp of this future, like Matt, I can’t help but feel immense pride and gratitude,” Culp wrote. “Our goal has never been good enough, or a company that’s just better off. It is to build a world that works better. Period.”









Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.