Mass Coastal Railroad acquires Bay Colony Railroad

The company, which operates tracks from Framingham to Hyannis, hailed its expansion as a step forward for environmentally friendly freight transportation.

The acquisition gives Mass Coastal Railroad , a freight services operator in Southeastern Massachusetts and southern New England, the rights to 35 miles of rail tracks currently run by Bay Colony. The move enables Mass Coastal Railroad to operate 132 miles of railroad track total and oversee an additional 44 miles of track owned by the state Department of Transportation, Mass Coastal Railroad said in a news release.

Massachusetts Coastal Railroad said Friday it is acquiring the assets of Bay Colony Railroad.

“Hauling freight by rail instead of by truck not only reduces congestion on our roads, but it also significantly reduces greenhouse gases which helps to fight global warming,” Chris Podgurski, president and CEO of Mass Coastal Railroad, said in the release.

The company said it has continuously advocated for preserving and expanding rail transit in the state and already has several lines in use in the Cape Cod area. Now, the firm is set to take over Bay Colony’s three customers in Dartmouth and Westport and its short railroad line in Southeastern Massachusetts, which Bay Colony has run since 1982.

Podgurski attributed the acquisition to his employees, calling them vital to the daily operations of the railroad. The company said the change will help people across the state.

“The Bay Colony properties are a welcome addition to our existing 97 miles of track and will enhance our freight shipping capabilities on behalf of Massachusetts businesses and residents,” Podgurski said.









Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com.