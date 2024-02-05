Mass. employers feeling more upbeat

Optimism among Massachusetts employers continued to improve in January as business leaders became buoyed by the prospect of lower interest rates on the horizon. The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index gained 0.9 points in one month, rising to 53.5 in January, returning to a level not seen since last February. With the AIM index, which is based on a monthly survey of 140-plus Massachusetts employers, readings over 50 indicate that the mood is generally more optimistic among employers than pessimistic. Business confidence is rising because of a promising combination: strong labor markets, more moderate inflation, and signs that cuts in short-term interest rates may finally be on their way. There was one significant downbeat note to this report: The confidence gap between manufacturers and other companies is growing; business confidence among local manufacturers actually fell last month. — JON CHESTO

EMERGENCY INFORMATION

Software firm Everbridge looks to go private in $1.5b deal

Burlington-based Everbridge, which operates emergency notification networks around the world, is being acquired by investment firm Thoma Bravo for $1.5 billion in cash. Shareholders of Everbridge, which currently trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange, will receive $28.60 per share, 20 percent more than Everbridge’s share price of $23.79 at the market close on Friday. The stock closed up 18.41 percent Monday. The terms of the transaction allow Everbridge 25 days to shop around for a better offer. If no such offers are made, the two companies expect to close the deal during the second quarter of 2024. Everbridge, founded in 2002, monitors emergency information of all sorts, ranging from severe weather alerts to major terrorist incidents. It then uses its network to transmit warning messages via texts, emails, or robocalls. Governments use Everbridge to send warnings to citizens through their cellphones, and corporations rely on the company to transmit critical data to key employees and executives. Everbridge has about 6,500 clients worldwide, including many of the world’s largest corporations. But the company has failed to achieve consistent profitability, lost a contract with the state of Florida, and has gone through layoffs and a CEO transition in recent years. The company posted a net loss of $61 million in 2022 and $28 million for the first three quarters of 2023. — HIAWATHA BRAY

DELIVERIES

Uber laying off more than 100 due to demise of Drizly

Uber Technologies is cutting 168 jobs in Boston and permanently closing an office on Boylston Street as part of the shutdown of alcohol delivery service Drizly. The job cuts, which will take place between April 1 and Sept. 1, include some remote workers who were managed from Drizly’s headquarters in Boston, Uber said in a letter dated Jan. 31 to Massachusetts authorities and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Uber bought Drizly for $1.1 billion in 2021 but said last month that it planned to concentrate its alcohol delivery business in its Uber Eats service. The company previously cut 100 jobs at Drizly last year. The cuts come amid a wave of tech sector layoffs in the local and national economy so far this year. Drizly was started a decade ago in a Boston College dorm room and grew slowly until the pandemic hit. Uber purchased the company with plans to add Drizly’s alcohol delivery service to its burgeoning food delivery service. Lantern, the marijuana delivery service spun off from Drizly at the time of the Uber acquisition, was shut down last year. — AARON PRESSMAN

RAIL

Mass. Coastal Railroad expands its reach

Massachusetts Coastal Railroad said Friday it is acquiring the assets of Bay Colony Railroad. The acquisition gives Mass Coastal Railroad, a freight services operator with tracks from Framingham to Hyannis, the rights to 35 miles of rail tracks currently run by Bay Colony. The move enables Mass Coastal Railroad to operate 132 miles of railroad track total and oversee an additional 44 miles of track owned by the state Department of Transportation, Mass Coastal Railroad said in a news release. — ESHA WALIA

SOCIAL MEDIA

Snapchat to cut workforce

The owner of Snapchat is cutting approximately 10 percent of its worldwide workforce, or about 530 employees, the latest tech company to announce layoffs. Snap Inc. said in a regulatory filing that it currently estimates $55 million to $75 million in charges, mostly for severance and related costs. It expects the majority of the costs to be incurred in the first quarter. This isn’t the first time Snap has eliminated jobs. The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company announced in August 2022 that it planned to cut about 20 percent of its global workforce. In the third quarter of 2023, it began winding down its AR Enterprise business, which included reducing its global employee head count by approximately 3 percent, according to a regulatory filing. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Caterpillar sales point to global economic health

Caterpillar batted away concerns of a global economic slowdown, with higher fourth-quarter sales in its energy and transportation business helping the global machinery maker post profit that topped analysts’ expectations. The economic bellwether also signaled a more rosy outlook for 2024, as inventories of its machines at dealerships shrunk — a sign that customers are starting to buy more equipment than Caterpillar is producing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMBLING

Casinos not obligated to stop compulsive gamblers

Atlantic City’s casinos have no legal obligation to stop compulsive gamblers from betting, a judge ruled, dismissing a lawsuit from a self-described problem gambler who accused the Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of plying him with offers to gamble despite knowing about his addiction. US District Court Judge Madeline Cox Arleo dismissed a lawsuit on Jan. 31 by Sam Antar against the gambling companies, saying the voluminous rules and regulations governing gambling in New Jersey do not impose a legal duty upon casinos to cut off compulsive gamblers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

State Street ETF head to retire

State Street Global Advisors’ Sue Thompson, who leads ETF distribution in the Americas, is planning to retire in the second quarter of 2024. State Street’s exchange-traded fund assets under management more than doubled to $1.2 trillion during Thompson’s nearly six-year tenure at the firm. As head of SPDR Americas Distribution, the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based executive is responsible for ETF sales across all client channels. Thompson’s 20-year career in ETFs saw her land roles at the three largest ETF issuers, including State Street. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Samsung CEO acquitted of criminal charges

A South Korean court on Monday acquitted Lee Jae-yong, Samsung’s top executive, on charges of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud, the latest twist in the billionaire’s legal troubles tied to a merger that helped him secure control of the nation’s largest company. A Seoul district court judge said there was not enough evidence to prove the prosecutors’ charges against Lee and 13 other current and former Samsung officials, including the accusation that the primary intent of the merger was to strengthen Lee’s power over the conglomerate, against the business interests of each Samsung affiliate that merged. Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of five years and a fine of 500 million won (about $374,000) against Lee, 55. — NEW YORK TIMES