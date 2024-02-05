Saving Steward Health Care will take a miracle

The job is bigger this time than it was 14 years ago. The obstacles are high, and the odds are long. At stake: the future of Steward’s nine Massachusetts hospitals, which serve 200,000 patients a year.

Dr. Ralph de la Torre once kept a rag-tag group of hospitals from dying. But with Steward Health Care back in critical condition, can its chief executive do it again?

This column is from Trendlines, my business newsletter that covers the forces shaping the economy in Boston and beyond. If you’d like to receive it via email on Mondays and Fridays, sign up here .

Advertisement

Rewind: As the Globe has reported, the for-profit health system can’t pay its rent and may be forced to sell or close facilities. It is stiffing vendors. It lacks critical equipment and supplies. State officials are scrambling to prevent the possible loss of desperately needed patient beds.

Steward tried to calm fears on Friday with a letter to its 16,000 local employees explaining that it had lined up a short-term loan to keep operating and was seeking to sell a stake in its physicians group. The company said it had “no current plans” to close any hospitals here (other than the already pending shutdown of a rehabilitation hospital in Stoughton). But it is weighing whether to transfer “one or more of our hospitals to other operators.”

The letter raised more questions than it answered about Steward’s long-term future in an industry where giant health systems and prestigious university medical centers dominate. Many small and midsize hospitals that aren’t part of a big network struggle to stay afloat.

The problem: The Dallas-based company is nearly out of cash. It blames the squeeze in part on low reimbursement rates from Medicaid and Medicare — an issue for all hospitals — and commercial insurers who pay Steward less than other hospitals with greater negotiating power.

Advertisement

But Steward is also weighed down by debt and increased costs stemming from a national expansion and a decision to sell and lease back its hospital properties.

First step: The “bridge financing” Steward disclosed on Friday is a stopgap move. How much breathing room it provides isn’t clear. The company didn’t reveal the size of the loan or when it must be paid back.

Next: Steward said the cash would tide it over until it can sell a stake in Stewardship Health, its network of 1,700 medical providers in 11 states. The proceeds would presumably be used to get it off financial life support.

Left unsaid was how big an equity stake it would sell in the physicians group. If Steward holds on to its hospitals, it would want to retain control of the doctors because they deliver a reliable stream of patients to its facilities.

There’s speculation that Optum, a national physicians group, has looked at Steward’s physician business. But Optum, a unit of UnitedHealth Group, would probably want control of the doctors so they aren’t captive to Steward’s hospitals.

A more likely source of investment would be private equity. These firms have been investing in doctors groups for years.

De la Torre is at home in the private equity world. He and the New York private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management created the company in 2010 to buy Caritas Christi, a set of six money-losing Catholic hospitals. Cerberus eventually sold Steward to de la Torre and other executives, making an $800 million profit, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisement

The hospitals: The state’s hospitals can generally be split into three buckets. Which bucket a hospital lands in is largely driven by location and the type of insurance the majority of its patients have.

The strongest are the networks anchored by big urban teaching hospitals. They are in high demand from patients and can command the highest payments from commercial insurers. These include Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health. Also in this bucket: Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham and St. Vincent in Worcester, which are owned by publicly traded Tenet Healthcare. They have a good mix of patients with commercial insurance.

In the middle are regional and community hospitals with limited competition and a high percentage of patients with commercial insurance. Cape Cod Hospital and Berkshire Medical Center are good examples.

Also is this bucket: Tufts Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, and UMass Memorial, which handle complex surgical and other cases that receive higher reimbursements. Some health systems provide those services and have a mix of mostly commercially insured patients, which helps them even more.

At the bottom are poor-performing hospitals that lack regional exclusivity or are in less-affluent areas and rely on patients covered by tight-fisted Medicaid and Medicare.

Steward’s local hospitals fall in the second and third groups. St. Anne’s in Fall River is a decent performer, as is Good Samaritan in Brockton, which got a big bump in volume after the fire at Brockton Hospital. The company may want to hold on to these hospitals if it can.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it might try to unload those in the bottom bucket, including St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, Holy Family, which has hospitals in Methuen and Haverhill, and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.

The problem, of course, is that Steward’s hospitals, particularly the weak ones, aren’t very attractive to other operators, especially since Steward no longer owns the buildings.

Final thought: Hospitals throughout the state have been cutting services for years. Some have closed, including hospitals in Lynn, North Adams, and Quincy.

In October, Heywood Healthcare, which has campuses in Athol and Gardner, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It plans to keep the hospitals open while it restructures its debt.

Steward may face a similar fate. De la Torre has promised miracles, but can he pull it off?

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.