Uber laying off 168 people as part of Drizly shutdown

The job cuts, which will take place between April 1 and September 1, include some remote workers who were managed from Drizly’s headquarters in Boston, Uber said in a letter dated January 31 to Massachusetts authorities and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Uber Technologies is cutting 168 jobs in Boston and permanently closing an office on Boylston Street as part of the shutdown of alcohol delivery service Drizly.

“We regret to inform you that Drizly, LLC will dissolve, and its operations at its headquarters located at 501 Boylston Street ... will permanently close,” Julie Viray, senior director in Uber’s HR department, wrote in the letter.

Uber bought Drizly for $1.1 billion in 2021 but said last month that it planned to concentrate its alcohol delivery business in its Uber Eats service. The company previously cut 100 jobs at Drizly last year.

The cuts come amidst a wave of tech sector layoffs in the local and national economy so far this year. Wayfair slashed 13 percent of its workforce in January, and there have been cuts at Google, Desktop Metal, HubSpot, iRobot, and others. Financing has dried up for many companies, while others said that they over-hired early in the pandemic only to see online business slow down.

Drizly was started a decade ago in a Boston College dorm room and grew slowly until the pandemic hit. Uber purchased the company with plans to add Drizly’s alcohol delivery service to its burgeoning food delivery service. Lantern, the marijuana delivery service spun off from Drizly at the time of the Uber acquisition, was shut down last year.

