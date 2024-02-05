Ben Affleck unleashes inner pop star in new Dunkin’ ad: ‘How hard can it be?’

“Always watching,” Affleck says in the ad. “I can do that. How hard can it be?”

The actor and filmmaker appears in a new ad for Dunkin’ that aired during the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. In the commercial, he pokes fun at his viral “sad Affleck” moment from the 2023 ceremony , explaining that he wasn’t bored during last year’s show, but was actually “studying” the stars in attendance to prep for his own foray into music.

Ben Affleck looks ready to take pop music by storm — in a hilarious new ad campaign, at least.

The rest of the commercial follows the Oscar winner as he attempts to cultivate his pop persona. Affleck at one point gives his wife, Jennifer Lopez, a call and asks her for feedback on his stage name idea.

“I even have like a persona, like J.Lo or like B.Lo,” Affleck says. “That’s the bad version, obviously.”

He also enlists the help of New England native and social media influencer Charli D’Amelio to show him some TikTok dance moves. The ad ends with Affleck donning a doughnut necklace as he looks off into the distance for his music adventure.

“They tell you you’re no good, you’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy, white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key and you’re not coordinated,” Affleck says in the ad. “That means I can’t be a pop star?”

“Underestimate Boston at your peril,” he adds, with a nod towards his wife’s new album. “This is me now.”

The new ad is the latest collaboration between Affleck and his favorite coffee chain. Dunkin’ and the actor previously teamed up for a Super Bowl commercial filmed in Medford last year, as well as an ad with rapper Ice Spice that debuted in September.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.