Jury selection in Adam Montgomery trial starts Tuesday; accused of murdering daughter, Harmony

Montgomery, 34, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, witness tampering, falsifying physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Harmony, whose body hasn’t been found.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Adam Montgomery, a former Manchester, N.H. man charged with killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery in 2019.

Montgomery’s been held without bail since his arrest in January 2022.

He will spend decades in prison regardless of the outcome at trial.

A jury convicted him in June of stealing guns in a separate case, after hearing hearing testimony from his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who described how he stole a shotgun and a rifle from an acquaintance in Manchester in 2019.

He was sentenced in August to serve between 15 and 30 years on each of two armed career criminal counts, with the prison terms to be completed consecutively.

“I did not kill my daughter Harmony,” Montgomery said during the August sentencing in the gun case. “And I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims.”

In June, a New Hampshire court unsealed a 54-page police affidavit that provided a disturbing account of what police believe happened to her: Harmony was allegedly beaten to death by her father, who then hid her body in bags and a cooler, which he moved multiple times as he and his family bounced among living situations.

“The details are horrific,” Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in June. “You don’t need to be a parent to be bothered by what you read in that affidavit. It all bothers me.”

The document disclosed how Montgomery allegedly struck Harmony multiple times in the head with a closed fist on Dec. 7, 2019 in Manchester. He attacked her, the affidavit said, after she accidentally went to the bathroom in the beat-up vehicle where she was living with her family.

After realizing the girl was dead, Montgomery, at least once with the help of his wife, moved the girl’s body about a dozen times over three months to spots that included a family homeless shelter, a restaurant walk-in cooler, and a hotel minifridge, the affidavit said.

In November 2021, Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, 32, alerted Manchester police that the girl was missing and she hadn’t seen her in 2½ years, a few months after a Massachusetts juvenile court judge awarded custody to Montgomery, her father. The judge, Mark Newman, has declined to comment through a Trial Court spokesperson.

The report of Harmony’s disappearance set off a massive search for the girl and revealed lapses by the child welfare systems in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to keep her safe. In June, the New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families said in a statement that it was “shocked and saddened” by the affidavit’s details.

Harmony Montgomery. Crystal Renee Sorey

Cassandra Sanchez, New Hampshire’s child advocate, said the state’s child welfare agency has implemented some reforms in response to Harmony’s death, including an agreement with Massachusetts for placing children with family members across state lines.

“This is a case that has been extremely tragic,” she said in June.

Police arrested Adam Montgomery in January 2022 for accusations that he had abused Harmony about 2½ years earlier. He claimed to police and others that he hadn’t seen Harmony since Thanksgiving 2019, when he brought her to Massachusetts to live with Sorey.

In August 2022, New Hampshire law enforcement officials announced Harmony was dead. Two months later Manchester police wrote the affidavit and Montgomery was charged with killing the girl. In April, police searched an area in Revere, Mass., as part of the investigation into Harmony’s death, but her body hasn’t been recovered. Adam Montgomery spent some of his childhood in Revere.

Montgomery was previously convicted in Massachusetts for shooting a man in the head and for violent crimes in New Hampshire.

