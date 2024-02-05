Amazon delivery truck crashes into Georgetown building

An Amazon delivery truck crashed into the leasing office of an apartment complex in Georgetown on Monday afternoon, according to the town’s fire department.

Police officers and firefighters responded to reports that an Amazon truck had crashed into a the leasing office of the property at 9 Patriot Lane around 12:20 p.m., the Georgetown fire department said in a statement.

That address is part of the Longview at Georgetown luxury apartment development, according to its website.