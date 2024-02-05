Amazon delivery truck crashes into Georgetown building

An Amazon delivery truck crashed into the leasing office of an apartment complex in Georgetown on Monday afternoon, according to the town’s fire department.
Police officers and firefighters responded to reports that an Amazon truck had crashed into a the leasing office of the property at 9 Patriot Lane around 12:20 p.m., the Georgetown fire department said in a statement.
That address is part of the Longview at Georgetown luxury apartment development, according to its website.
Crews arrived to find the delivery truck protruding from the front of the building, near its entrance, officials said. The driver had exited the vehicle before officials arrived and is cooperating with police, according to the statement.
Advertisement
No one was injured in the crash, and a building inspector was called in to assess the damage, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.