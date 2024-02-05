Man charged with making false statements in probe of arson attacks on Jewish institutions in Greater Boston due in federal court

The search yielded nothing of evidentiary value. And it was only later that law enforcement learned a possible reason - the 37-year-old Giannakakis had rented a second locker at the same facility, and his brother’s name had unlimited access, authorities wrote.

Alexander Giannakakis was interviewed at his mother’s house in Quincy in March 2020 during which he agreed to take them what he said was the sole storage locker his family used and that his brother - who was then in a coma - had access to, according to court records.

A former Quincy man allegedly lied to members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force as they searched for evidence they thought linked his younger brother to four arson attacks on Jewish institutions in Greater Boston in 2019, according to court records.

Giannakakis “had visited both units the night before the search, and both units were on the same floor of the facility, yet he did not tell the JTTF agents about [the second unit]. . .and intentionally lied about and concealed its existence,” according to federal court records.

Giannakakis who was once a contractor hired to provide security for the US Embassy in Sweden,is scheduled to appear in US District Court in Boston Monday afternoon on multiple charges including making false statements to investigators in a matter involving domestic terrorism, according to court records.

Giannakakis’s brother, whose first name was Iakovos, died in September 2020 from medical complications of a gunshot wound to the head, according to city and federal records. His death was ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner’s office, records show.

According to the indictment, in and around February 2020, Giannakakis’ younger brother became the prime suspect in an investigation into four fires set at Jewish-related institutions in the Boston area: the first during the evening of May 11, 2019 at a Chabad Center in Arlington; the second at the same location during the evening of May 16, 2019; the third at a Chabad Center in Needham; and the fourth during the evening of May 26, 2019 at Jewish-affiliated business in Chelsea.

Alexander Giannakakis also allegedly seized his brother’s possessions, including a computer and took them with him to Sweden in 2020 where he was later convicted of illegal possession of a firearm and sentenced to Swedish prison, according to Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy’s office.

At the request of federal prosecutors, Sweden’s highest court ordered Giannakakis to be returned to the United States to face the charges, according to prosecutors.









