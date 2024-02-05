Bail won’t be revoked for man charged in fatal Hingham Apple Store crash, judge rules

At that time, a judge ordered him to be held without bail pending the ruling on a motion to revoke Rein’s bail, which was initially set to be addressed Jan. 16. The date was later moved to Monday to provide more time for observation at the Solomon Carter Fuller Mental Health Center in Boston, according to online court records.

Bradley Rein last appeared in court on Dec. 27, when he was ordered held for an evaluation at a mental health facility after he allegedly failed to keep his GPS monitoring bracelet charged, the Globe reported .

A Plymouth Superior Court judge ruled Monday that bail will not be revoked for the man charged in the fatal Hingham Apple Store crash in November 2022, prosecutors said.

It was not immediately clear Monday night whether Rein remained at the facility. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Superior Court in Brockton Monday, the judge ordered that Rein remain alcohol-free, with screenings, said Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the Plymouth district attorney’s office. Rein is next set to appear in court on April 25, Stone said.

Rein was arrested following the crash at the Derby Street Shops, which left construction worker Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., dead and 22 others injured.

He pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in April to second-degree murder and other charges related to the crash and was released on $100,000 cash bail and ordered to wear the GPS monitor.

During the April arraignment, prosecutors said that Rein told police “his right foot became stuck on the accelerator pedal and he stated that he was pressing the brake with his left foot but was unable to make the vehicle stop before the crash.”

Prosecutors said at the time that an inspection of the car did not show any “mechanical defects that could have contributed to this crash.”

