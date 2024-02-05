‘Tranquil’ week: A cold, sunny start but soaring into the 50s by Friday

The satellite loop below shows this intense storm still located south of Nova Scotia. Cape Breton and other parts of Nova Scotia have been paralyzed by 5 feet or more of snow in places, with snow drifts of 10 to 12 feet. While our winter has certainly not been too tough to take, that storm will be remembered for generations.

This week marks the anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 , a massive nor’easter that brought catastrophic coastal damage and feet of snow to much of New England. You may not realize it, but we just missed -- by just a few hundred miles -- a storm that could have brought similar conditions.

Advertisement

A massive ocean storm was still spinning east of Maine Monday morning. COD Weather

It’s basically a tranquil week for us here in Southern New England, with a moderating trend in temperature. Before it turns milder during the second half of this week, colder air will rush over the relatively warm Atlantic Ocean to produce a few snow showers across Cape Cod and the Islands for Tuesday. The predictive radar loop indicates these snow showers coming in off the ocean.

A few snow showers are likely across Cape Cod and the Islands Tuesday. This is the predictive radar loop from Tuesday morning into pre-sunrise Wednesday. CODWeather

In terms of accumulation, there could be a light coating to perhaps an inch of snow if a snow shower lasted long enough so I don’t expect any travel issues.

A light accumulation of snow is possible over Cape Cod and parts of southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday into early Wednesday. Dave Epstein

On the other side of the country, California and parts of the West Coast have been experiencing a significant rain event called an atmospheric river. Up to 3 inches -- nearly a month’s worth of rain -- is predicted in the Los Angeles area and flood watches and warnings continue in that part of the West Coast. Florida is also starting the week with rain, but it will be sunny and quite warm for those folks the rest of the week.

The West Coast and Florida are quite wet Monday, but most of the rest of the country is void of heavy precipitation. COD Weather

In Greater Boston, temperatures over the next couple of days will be reaching into the mid to upper 30s along with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Advertisement

Daylight continues to increase rapidly and Monday marks the first day of solar spring. This is the beginning of the quarter with the fastest growing sunlight of the year. By the time we get to May 5, we will have gained most of the light available, with a slower increase heading toward the summer solstice.

Solar spring marks the beginning of the fastest light gain quarter of the year. Timeanddate.com

With the additional sunlight this week and temperatures getting near or above 50 degrees heading into the weekend, your thoughts may turn to spring. However, there is likely a bit of a pattern change for the second half of this month as colder and perhaps snowy or other unsettled weather is possible. There is still time for a big snow event or even deep cold, but admittedly the window for this is beginning to close.















