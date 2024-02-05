Boston man ordered held on $10,000 bail following series of thefts at Family Dollar

The judge also revoked Gonzalez’s bail in other pending cases, prosecutors said. He faces charges in three separate cases filed in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, which include charges of shoplifting, larceny, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the statement said.

Jorge Gonzalez, 30, was charged with six offenses at his arraignment last Tuesday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, including unarmed robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Boston man was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail following a string of thefts at a Dorchester Family Dollar store, prosecutors said Monday.

Gonzalez is set to return to court Feb. 20. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

“Shoplifting is hardly a trifling crime, especially when store employees and officers are getting hurt and hardworking business owners — along with the larger communities they service — are being impacted,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “In Mr. Gonzalez’s case, committing a series of thefts while out on bail for similar offenses is intolerable and we will take the necessary actions to ensure the safety of employees and customers.”

Boston police went on Jan. 27 to Family Dollar store at 273 Columbia Road to investigate reports of theft, prosecutors said. A store manager told them that a person who allegedly stole items earlier that day was the same person from an armed robbery reported at the location five days earlier and a larceny reported just the previous day, the statement said.

Officers saw a man on the store’s surveillance video wearing all black, including a black jacket with the word “Jazz” written in white letters, and “distinct” red and white sneakers “filling up a backpack and grocery store bag with items,” prosecutors said.

One of the employees tried to stop the man, later identified as Gonzalez, from leaving the store by blocking the aisle with a shopping cart, prosecutors said. The employee was allegedly “struck with the cart when Gonzalez kicked it toward the employee before fleeing the store,” the statement said.

A short time later, officers patrolling the area saw a person matching Gonzalez’s description and wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance video walking along Columbia Road and Quincy Street, prosecutors said.

“As officers approached Gonzalez, he began to run and violently resist, pushing officers away,” the statement said. A large kitchen knife allegedly fell from his body during the altercation, prosecutors said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.