Police officer and another driver hospitalized after car crash in Brookline

A police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a car crash involving a Brookline police cruiser and another vehicle, officials said.

The two vehicles crashed in Brookline at around 5 a.m. while in traffic near Hammond Street at Woodland Road, according to Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell of the Brookline Police Department. An airbag was deployed in the police cruiser, he said.

The police officer and a 74-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle were both taken to a hospital for treatment of “what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries,” Campbell wrote in an email Monday morning.