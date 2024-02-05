Cape Cod in winter is a place of empty beaches and soothing solitude

“It’s paradise,” says Miriam Oswald of Lausanne, Switzerland, who is on vacation and hiking with her family on the deserted trails. “There’s nobody around.”

Winter brings an opportunity for unlimited solitude and a real appreciation for the beauty of this unique land mass of Cape Cod.

There’s not a soul on the beach at the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge. The silence is soothing. The seals are out at Monomoy Light, a short boat ride away. The great whites have headed south.

“Is it really crowded in the summer, and do the sharks really attack?”

Visitors from Switzerland read the shark warning signs on the way to Lighthouse Beach in Provincetown. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

At Race Point in Provincetown on a weekday afternoon, a sole bicyclist parks in the National Seashore parking lot and doesn’t bother to lock up his mountain bike.

Advertisement

In Truro, 20 turkeys have a Route 6A motel lawn all to themselves. Nearby, across Route 6, a sinkhole closed another motel road. After recent storms, many roads were flooded, and the harsh reality is that this beautiful place is slowly dissolving into the mighty Atlantic.

Plenty of year-round businesses on the Cape remain open, but summer visitors would be giddy at the lack of traffic, no lines at restaurants, and the free parking on these cold winter days. There are more birds than people at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown. Some of these birds journey from the Arctic for the “warmer” weather on the Cape.

The increasing year-round Cape population (229,000, up 6.1 percent from 2010 to 2020, according to the US Census) enjoys life without the hassles of summer, when the population more than doubles.

Tell Dietzler, building a water park in West Yarmouth, says everything is relative. “I’m from Montana,” he says with a laugh. “It doesn’t feel that isolated here.”

Henry David Thoreau captured the delicate balance correctly when he visited Cape Cod in 1849. After spending a night at Higgins Tavern, a stagecoach stop on Route 6A, he wrote that it “felt very much as if we were on a sand-bar in the ocean.”

Advertisement

A man and his dog stroll after sunset at First Encounter Beach in Eastham. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





A flock of pigeons flies around the Provincetown Public Library. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





Boats are wrapped up against the elements along Route 28 in West Harwich. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





The former Sagamore Christmas Tree Shop, which greeted visitors to the Cape after they crossed the Sagamore Bridge, has closed. Berries drip water on a soggy morning. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





A car cruises by cottages on Route 6A in Truro. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

A female long-tailed duck in Provincetown Harbor. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff) A male common eider, the largest of all Northern Hemisphere sea ducks, in the waters of Provincetown Harbor. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)

A lobsterman offloads his catch at MacMillan Pier in Provincetown. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





A multicolored walk along MacMillan Pier in Provincetown. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





A seagull takes off from the Chatham Pier Fish Market with a treat. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





The Old Harbor Life-Saving Station peeks out from sea grass at Race Point in Provincetown. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





Tell Dietzler helps prepare tubes for a new waterslide near Route 28 in West Yarmouth. "I’m from Montana. It doesn’t feel that isolated here,” he says. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





A seagull coasts in Chatham Harbor. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.