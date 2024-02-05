Conway, N.H., woman airlifted to Maine Medical Center after snowmobile crash

Diane Sweeney was operating her machine behind another rider on a trail in Madison, N.H., known as “Corridor 19″ when she hit an icy uphill area and began sliding backward, Fish and Game said in a statement Sunday. The other rider was able to lift the snowmobile off Sweeney, who had landed on the side of the trail, before rescue personnel arrived, the statement said.

A 69-year-old woman from Conway, N.H., was airlifted to a Maine hospital after she was injured Sunday when an icy patch caused her snowmobile to slide backward and roll over, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Sweeney sustained “several injuries” and was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., at 3:45 p.m. before she was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland for “further evaluation” of her injuries, according to the statement.

Fish and Game said that even the most experienced riders may have trouble navigating portions of trail with exposed ice and rock.

“Riders should be reminded that conditions are more comparable to early season riding as a result of the inconstant weather we have had so far this year,” Fish and Game said in the statement.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges are pending.

