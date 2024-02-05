Dartmouth College reinstating SAT, ACT requirement for applicants after pause during pandemic

Beilock said the testing requirement will be “effective for next year’s application cycle,” beginning with prospective members of the Class of 2029.

“This decision was guided by social science research that suggests we can improve our ability to identify students from a wide range of economic backgrounds who will succeed at Dartmouth,” said President Sian Leah Beilock in a message Monday to the college community .

Dartmouth College will reinstate the requirement that applicants submit SAT or ACT scores beginning next year, according to school officials.

The testing requirement was paused, Beilock said, at the start of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic when many students couldn’t take the SAT or ACT. During the pause Dartmouth researchers did a little digging.

“The hiatus allowed us to look at our admissions data over several years—years in which the SAT/ACT was required and years in which it was optional,” Beilock said. “Analysis of this data by Dartmouth economics and sociology professors and related analyses examining students at a number of Ivy Plus institutions . . . has led us to conclude that our holistic admissions approach to identifying the most promising students, regardless of their background, benefits from a careful consideration of testing information as part of their application package.”

Beilock provided additional links to research findings on the subject.

Particularly, Beilock said, researchers found SAT and ACT scores can be helpful in identifying applicants from “less-resourced backgrounds” who can succeed at Dartmouth but who may escape notice in a “test-optional” system.

“Several key findings guided our decision: First, standardized test scores are an important predictor of a student’s success in Dartmouth’s curriculum, and this is true regardless of a student’s background or family income,” Beilock said. “Second, in a test-optional system, many applicants don’t submit test scores. This disadvantages applicants from less-resourced families because Dartmouth admissions considers applicants’ scores in relation to local norms of their high school.”

For example, Bielock said, an applicant who notches a 1400 score on the SAT when the mean score at their high school is 1000 gives Dartmouth admissions personnel “valuable information” about that youngster’s ability to excel on campus and beyond.

“In a test-optional system, Dartmouth admissions often misses the opportunity to consider this information,” Beilock said.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the testing requirement resumption.

“SAT and ACT scores reflect inequality in society and in educational systems across the nation,” Beilock said. “The research does not dispute that. Crucially, though, the research shows that standardized test scores can be an important predictor of academic success at a place like Dartmouth and beyond—more so even than just grades or recommendations, for example—and with a test-optional policy, prompted by the pandemic, we were unintentionally overlooking applicants from less-resourced backgrounds who could thrive here.”

Dartmouth College President Sian Leah Beilock. (PHOTO: Steven Senne, AP) Steven Senne/Associated Press

Dartmouth was one of many colleges and universities that by June of 2020 had announced plans to scrap the standardized test requirement as the pandemic was upending virtually all facets of daily life and commerce, the Globe reported at the time. Others included Harvard University, Boston University, Northeastern University, Middlebury College, Tufts University, Wellesley College, Williams College, and Yale University.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.