Edgartown man sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison for Falmouth bank robbery

Petar Petyoshin, 40, was also sentenced in US District Court in Boston to five years of supervised release, the office of acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement .

An Edgartown man was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to allegations that he had employees and customers of a Falmouth bank zip-tie each other while he robbed it last April, prosecutors said.

Images of Petar Petyoshin and the weapons he used during the April robbery in Falmouth were released by the US attorney's office.

Petyoshin pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery in federal court in October, the Globe reported. His public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday night.

Petyoshin left Martha’s Vineyard on April 8 at about 7 a.m. on a Steamship Authority vessel and arrived in Falmouth, prosecutors said.

By about 9 a.m., he went into the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth and put a “purported bomb on the teller counter and brandished a firearm,” according to the statement.

“Petyoshin pointed the firearm at the tellers and customers, telling one bank employee, ‘I’m robbing you,’ before having the customers and bank employees zip-tie each other’s hands together,” the statement said.

He then had two bank tellers put $20,000 into a brown bag and took a customer’s car keys, fleeing in their vehicle and later boarding a return ferry back to Martha’s Vineyard at 1:15 p.m., prosecutors said.

Petyoshin was arrested on state charges in May, the Globe reported. He was charged in federal court in July.

Thousands of dollars in cash bundled in Rockland Trust money bands, zip ties, and the clothes he was seen wearing in surveillance video before and after the robbery were found in his residence, prosecutors said. Authorities also seized 57 guns and a “large quantity” of ammunition, the statement said.

In his personal locker at the Oak Bluffs water department, where he worked, authorities found the jacket Petyoshin was wearing during the robbery, prosecutors said.

An investigation also revealed that the Facebook page for his clothing store, Dapper Martha’s Vineyard, showed photos of the clothing he wore during the robbery, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that after the robbery, Petyoshin made a down payment of several thousand dollars in cash for a lease for a new Mercedes.

