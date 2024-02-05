Plan to build theme park with world’s tallest flagpole in Maine has been withdrawn, lawyer says

Pease said the family hasn’t yet decided on an alternative project.

“Over the course of those months of listening, they decided they should focus on a different type of project,” said Timothy A. Pease, a lawyer for the the Worcester family, the park proponent best known for its nonprofit Wreaths Across America, in a phone interview Monday.

The family behind the proposed Flagpole of Freedom Park , which would’ve included the world’s tallest flagpole topped with the stars and stripes at a sprawling patriotic theme park in Columbia Falls, Maine, has withdrawn the plan after hearing from locals during a round of public meetings, their lawyer said Monday.

“They’ve always been wanting to be very good neighbors to that local region,” said Pease, a partner at the Bangor firm of Rudman Winchell. “So in the course of discussions I think they believed there could be a different way to make a positive impact on the community.”

The Maine Monitor previously reported on the Worcester family’s decision to scrap the park — and the pole, which would’ve soared1,461 feet high (exactly 1,776 feet above sea level) and flown an American flag the size of one-and-a-half football fields.

The Globe and the Monitor collaborated on a report that ran last March on the Worcester family’s expansive vision for the park, which would’ve offered theaters, restaurants, a hotel, stores, hiking trails, museum exhibits, and ticketed rides and educational attractions like the “Halls of History” and “Village of Old Glory,” that told the compelling story of the nation’s wars.

“This will be a place that’s known as the most patriotic place there is,” Rob Worcester, the project’s cofounder and managing director, said in a promotional video in 2022.

20flagpole - Morrill Worcester (center) and his sons Mike (left) and Rob. (Provided by Flagpole of Freedom Park/Break the Ice Media) Flagpole of Freedom Park/Break the Ice Media

Critics dismissed the Worcesters’ aspirations as fanciful and over the top. But for residents of Washington County, the state’s poorest, it was a prospect that some said deserved serious consideration.

The family said the concept could have created 5,000 jobs, which would’ve made it one of the state’s largest employers. They’ve estimated it could have attracted 6 million visitors a year — 2 million more than Acadia National Park — and improve local infrastructure in need of repairs.

Nevertheless, the pitch proved a lot to swallow for Columbia Falls, whose business community consists of farms; a diner; a general store; a lobster trap manufacturer; and Wild Blueberry Land, a blueberry-shaped shop and museum.

“It’s just too big for the area,” said Dell Emerson, who has run Wild Blueberry Land, a roadside attraction, with his wife, Marie, for two decades, in an interview last year.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.