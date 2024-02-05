Should a Harvard professor host a speaker with views on the Hamas attack he finds morally wrong?

Iriqat, a Palestinian academic, is scheduled to participate in a dialogue series at the Harvard Kennedy School next month. That invitation has drawn condemnations from a Democratic senator , a Republican congresswoman , and the Anti-Defamation League . But some Harvard professors have defended Iriqat’s participation, arguing that controversial, even repugnant, views should be openly discussed and interrogated at a university.

On Oct. 7, Dalal Iriqat said the Hamas attack on Israel, which included rape, beheadings, and massacres of civilians, was just “a normal human struggle 4 #Freedom.” She later added: “We will never forgive the Israeli right wing extreme government for making us take their children and elderly as hostages. . . . Justice shall prevail.”

First came the invitation to speak at Harvard. Then critics publicized her tweets.

The dustup over the invitation, extended by Harvard professor Tarek Masoud, who studies Middle East politics, can be seen as a test case for a burgeoning movement among some Harvard professors to shift the campus climate toward more tolerance for discussion of controversial or objectionable ideas.

But views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have proven especially hard to discuss in a civil forum following the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, in the midst of Israel’s retaliatory war that has leveled vast swaths of the Gaza Strip, and with the national spotlight brightly focused on every Harvard controversy.

“I am truly appalled that the Kennedy School would platform an individual who celebrates and justifies Hamas’ October 7th killing of Israeli civilians — babies, children, the elderly, and the systemic, rape, mutilation, and torture of young girls and women,” US Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said in a social media post on Sunday.

The campaign to bolster what many professors and university administrators refer to as academic freedom has been gaining momentum during the months of turmoil since the Oct. 7 attack killed around 1,200 people in Israel, according to Israeli officials, sparked Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 27,000 people, according to Palestinian authorities, and sent shockwaves rippling through American university campuses.

As students have accused each other — and their schools — of bigotry, and alleged their classmates hold reprehensible views, a growing chorus of professors and critics have argued that universities are failing in their mission to foster constructive discussion and debate about weighty topics.

Iriqat did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

The Kennedy School — the subject of another controversy related to Israel that drew national attention last year — published a statement on Sunday distancing itself from Masoud’s series.

“Consistent with the Kennedy School’s commitment to academic freedom for faculty members, Professor Masoud chose and invited the speakers for the series himself (as he has explained in a LinkedIn post),” the statement said. “Dean Douglas Elmendorf personally finds abhorrent the comments by Dalal Saeb Iriqat quoted in the press that justify and normalize the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas.”

Masoud, whose Middle East Dialogues series is scheduled to include a wide range of viewpoints on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said he wants to confront a view — that the Oct. 7 attack was justified — that he says is widely held by Palestinians and pro-Palestinian activists.

In Masoud’s opinion, Iriqat’s views are “morally and factually wrong,” but he said “they are very much in the Palestinian mainstream.”

“Let’s debate it and expose the weaknesses and see whether we can get to a better place,” said Masoud, professor of democracy and governance at the Kennedy School.

As part of the dialogues, Masoud invited people with varied views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Among them: Jared Kushner, who was a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, including on the Middle East; a former prime minister of the Palestinian Authority; a former member of Israel’s parliament; and a former foreign policy adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders.

“I am not platforming people . . . I am going to ask difficult questions,” Masoud said. “I believe my job as a scholar is to cultivate disagreement from which we can learn something. That is the philosophy behind this event.”

Critics said Masoud went too far.

Rabbi David Wolpe, who quit a Harvard antisemitism advisory board over former president Claudine Gay’s remarks at a congressional hearing last year, said he has heard Masoud “genuinely favors open dialogue.” But he sharply criticized Masoud’s invitation to Iriqat.

“That someone who normalizes brutal massacres like Iriqat is thought a worthy subject for such dialogue shows the moral morass into which we have sunk,” said Wolpe, currently a visiting scholar at Harvard Divinity School.

Although Masoud is now taking heat for inviting a fierce critic of Israel, some in the Harvard community view him as sympathetic to Israel and he has previously been criticized for allegedly dismissing Palestinian students’ concerns.

Meanwhile, he’s been defended by a leader of the Council on Academic Freedom at Harvard, a group that advocates for greater tolerance of dissenting viewpoints, among other priorities.

One twist in the controversy: Masoud said he was inspired to pursue his dialogue series after attending an event with Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager who has been one of Harvard’s chief critics in recent months, alleging the school has been soft on antisemitism.

“This series came about in part because I attended an event . . . where [Ackman] showed us a video of the Oct. 7 atrocities,” Masoud said. “He said, ‘Where are the panels? Where are the discussions [about the conflict]?’ ”

Masoud recalled thinking, “In the spring, I am really going to lean into this mission and perform my role as a professor and really dig into issues with civility, rigor, and disagreeableness in the best sense of the word.”

Through a spokesperson, Ackman said he had, indeed, called for panels and discussions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Asked to comment on the Iriqat controversy, Ackman said, “I’m strongly in favor of free speech and think all points of view about the Israel/Palestine situation should be aired and discussed on the Harvard campus and elsewhere.”

Edward Hall, a professor of philosophy and co-president of the academic freedom council, said he finds Iriqat’s views on the Oct. 7 attack “abhorrent.” But that doesn’t mean Masoud shouldn’t include her in his dialogue series, he said.

“This is a chance to interrogate the views of people we’re likely to disagree with in a focused and intellectually serious manner,” he said. “This is exactly the kind of thing an intellectual community should be doing.”

He added that Masoud’s intention was not to promote Iriqat’s views, but to challenge them.

Iriqat is a professor at the Arab American University in the West Bank, the territory between Israel and Jordan that Israel has occupied since 1967. She specializes in diplomacy and conflict resolution, according to her university profile page. Last spring, she was one of several guests at a small group lunch in the West Bank with then-Harvard president Lawrence Bacow, according to a person familiar with Bacow’s itinerary, which also included stops in Israel and Jordan.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, said on social media that with the invitation to Iriqat, “Harvard continues its antisemitic downward spiral.” She added that the invitation “further fuels” a congressional inquiry into the school’s response to campus antisemitism that was launched after Gay’s testimony at a congressional hearing.

The criticism over the invitation, and the Kennedy School’s response to it, hearkened back to a previous controversy at the school, which is led by Elmendorf.

Kenneth Roth, the former head of Human Rights Watch, said last year that Elmendorf rescinded an offer for a fellowship because of Roth’s criticism of Israel, a characterization the school has disputed. Roth eventually got a Kennedy School fellowship. Roth said in a recent interview that university leaders should focus on upholding academic freedom and should not weigh in on “the problems of the world.”

Masoud said he did not see Iriqat’s social media posts about Oct. 7 before he invited her to participate in the dialogue series.

“If I had seen the tweets, I probably would have opted for another speaker,” he said. “I do not want to be seen as defending anything she said.”

But Harvard should “foster rigorous debate” on challenging topics, Masoud said.

“This is not a spa,” he said. “This is not a place where people should only feel feelings of joy and comfort. This is a gymnasium and we have to engage in difficult conversations to build up our muscles.”

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns. Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.