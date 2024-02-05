Investigators looking for video footage of car sought in connection with fatal shooting in Foxborough

The sedan also traveled north on Route 3 from Weymouth, possibly into Boston on the Southeast Expressway, before heading south on I-95 through Milton and Canton, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

Investigators said the shooter was heading south in a dark sedan between Waltham and the Rhode Island border between 9 pm. and 10 p.m. Around 10 p.m., a person in the sedan opened fire on a black Mercedes, fatally wounding Justin R. Parker, 37.

Authorities on Monday appealed to the public for video footage in their search for the killer of a North Attleborough man on Interstate 95 in Foxborough on Saturday.

“We are asking truck drivers, rideshare drivers, or anyone who employs a dash cam or who might otherwise have captured footage along those roadways during that time frame to contact us,” said Morrissey, whose office is investigating the homicide. “We have developed certain information that may help us to identify distinctive features on the car driven by the shooter.”

“We are not asking people to go back through their video footage themselves and make determinations of any kind — we are asking them to call so that we can arrange to have police view the footage,” he added.

The shooting took place on a stretch of the highway where there are no traffic cameras, officials said. After he was shot, Parker swerved into a Lexus SUV, causing it “to crash into the woods off the highway,” officials said. It swerved again and struck a center guard rail before coming to a stop on the highway.

A family riding in the SUV did not require hospitalization, prosecutors said.

A motive for the killing was not immediately known, officials said.

“We are looking at all possibilities,’’ said David Traub, a spokesman for Morrissey.

