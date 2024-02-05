The latest report on Providence schools

That’s according to a draft report from a state Senate-led commission that has been reviewing labor-management relations in the district. The commission meets again to discuss its report at 5 p.m. today in the Senate lounge.

Providence should overhaul its teachers’ union contract to offer better pay for educators who perform better than their counterparts or take on more responsibilities, and there should be less reliance on seniority when it comes to teacher assignments and displacements (or layoffs).

The key finding: “The current state of education in the Providence Public Schools represents a combination of successful student outcomes (provided by talented teachers) and thousands of students who are left behind every year to the disappointment of both the students and the teachers who wish they could do more.”

The recommendation: The commission suggests that Providence transform “from industrial unionism to professional unionism with necessary and appropriate urgency,” which means the unions should stop acting like throwback organizations advocating for factory workers where every employee is treated exactly the same and the employer is always the bad guy.

In other words, the commission is saying that teachers deserve more autonomy in the classroom, the best ones should be paid better, underperforming teachers should be held accountable, and the union and Rhode Island Department of Education should treat each other as partners, not enemies.

The best example that the group found is Springfield, Mass., which, under threat of a state takeover for poor performance, saw district and union officials collaborate to “retain their role in finding the best approach to educate the district’s children.”

Yes, but: An improved union contract isn’t a fix-all. Springfield students still performed poorly on last year’s MCAS exam, but better than Providence students: 22 percent in Grades 3-8 met or exceeded expectations in English language arts (compared to 15 percent on the RICAS in Providence) and 16 percent were considered proficient in math (compared to 13 percent in Providence).

The challenge: The commission should have real credibility because it included former Providence superintendent Susan Lusi and former Providence Teachers Union president Steve Smith, two no-nonsense leaders who have been telling anyone who will listen that the state takeover in Providence will never work without serious reform to the union contract.

The problem for Lusi, Smith, and this commission is that it’s unclear if anyone in power has any interest in listening.

The relationship between RIDE and the Providence Teachers Union is toxic. It’s unclear who (Governor Dan McKee, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green) will even negotiate the next union contract when it expires later this year. And there’s no appetite in the General Assembly to wrestle with the state’s two teachers’ unions, especially in an election year.

What’s next: It remains to be seen if the House and Senate will consider legislative changes stemming from this report this year. The current union contract, which did add 30 minutes of instruction time to the school day for this school year, expires Aug. 31.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.