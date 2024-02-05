Lawyer appointed to see if Marco Flores, facing deportation for killing abuser, can withdraw decade-old guilty plea

A lawyer has been appointed to review whether Marco Flores, who killed a man who had sexually abused him for years, can withdraw his decade-old guilty plea as he tries to fight deportation, the attorney said.

The lawyer, Barbara Munro, said the Committee for Public Counsel Services appointed her to the case to “screen it to see if there’s a basis to reopen it.” She said in an interview that she’s going through “thousands of pages” of documents to see if there is cause to withdraw Flores’ 2013 guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

Flores was released from prison last month after completing his sentence, according to his family. But now he is in federal custody in New Hampshire as immigration officials seek to deport him, Munro confirmed. Flores, originally from El Salvador, was legally in the country with temporary protected status when he killed Jaime Galdamez in East Boston in 2011, but immigration officials are now seeking to deport him due to the conviction, Munro said.