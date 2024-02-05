Emergency patients in Boston are waiting longer than ever for care

At Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, 20 percent of the 84,000 patients who were treated and sent home in 2022 were in the emergency department more than 12 hours. At Brigham and Women’s Hospital, also in Boston, it was 16 percent.

Boston’s largest and most profitable hospitals are among those with the longest delays, and the crowded conditions at many institutions are putting patients at risk, according to data, safety reports, and investigation records analyzed by the Globe.

As frustrating delays in hospital emergency departments worsen, even patients with less serious health problems are spending 12 to 24 hours and longer at certain hospitals to get care, sometimes amid chaotic circumstances.

The Globe obtained data on excessive lengths of stay in all Massachusetts hospital emergency departments from the Center for Health Information and Analysis, a state agency.

The capacity problems are one reason policymakers have worked feverishly to prevent the closure of hospitals owned by the financially troubled for-profit company Steward Health Care, concerned that other medical centers could not handle an influx of thousands of new patients.

Steward’s Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton has among the longest delays for emergency department care in the state: About 12 percent of patients stayed more than 12 hours.

While 2022 is the most recent data for individual hospitals available from The Center for Health Information and Analysis, most hospital officials said the situation has not improved. Statewide data shows an increase in the number of patients spending 12 hours or longer in emergency departments to 6 percent in 2023, from 4 percent in 2019. Those waiting at least six hours climbed to 22 percent, from 14 percent.

Recent complaints filed by nurses with their union and obtained by the Globe paint a disturbing picture of conditions at times inside emergency rooms.

At 4:30 am one day in November, 2023, 60 very ill patients waited in the Brigham’s emergency department to be moved to inpatient beds. Another 30 patients were in the waiting room with one triage nurse on duty, according to a safety report filed by a nurse with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

The nurse added that a doctor working on inpatient floors who was needed to tend to or discuss admitted patients waiting in the emergency department was not answering the nurse’s calls.

The union provided the Globe with about 70 reports claiming unsafe staffing levels that were filed in October and November.

Other reports described doctors wanting to know why blood tests were late, patients waiting more than 10 hours in the middle of the night, and a “truly awful day” when patients just got up and left, including one with “a concerning EKG.”

Jessica Pastore, a spokeswoman for the Brigham, said the hospital is “constantly working to manage this unprecedented need for care and need outside help from the Commonwealth and other stakeholders to address the capacity crisis.” She called the situation an “incredible challenge to our staff, our patients, and our resources.”

Mass General Brigham executives said lengths of stay in the emergency departments at Mass General and the Brigham may be longer than average because they include patients in special observation beds, who staff sometimes watch for one to two days before sending them home.

Policymakers have tended to focus on the problem of seriously-ill patients “boarding” in emergency departments as they wait for a scarce bed on a regular inpatient unit. But the data obtained by the Globe covers waits for the majority of patients who stream into emergency departments: those with the flu, migraines, simple fractures, chest pain, vomiting, and other common ailments who will —eventually — be sent home without a hospital admission.

The two are related, as shortages of inpatient beds affect wait times for the vast majority of emergency department patients who don’t need to be admitted to the hospital, experts said.

“Staff have to divide their time between boarding patients and regular patients,” said Eugene Litvak, an adjunct professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “You see the ER becoming a parking lot.”

Hospitals commonly blame emergency department crowding on shortages of health care workers and an influx of sicker-than-usual patients after the pandemic. But profitability may be another driving force in emergency room backups.

Dr. Gabor Kelen, director of emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, said that hospitals strive to fill their inpatient beds with elective surgery patients, who generally have private insurance and are more profitable than patients admitted from the emergency department. The latter are often older, suffer from more chronic medical conditions, and have a higher rate of Medicaid coverage.

“The more you can fill your beds with elective cases the more you can have better margins,” agreed Dr. Richard Wolfe, chief of emergency medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where about 5 percent of patients stay more than 12 hours. Nearly 40 percent are there more than 6 hours.

And at name-brand academic medical centers, such Mass. General and the Brigham, patient demand for surgeries is limitless.

Emergency hospital entrance for amubulances at Massachusetts General Hospital. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Kelen and Wolfe were among the co-authors of a commentary in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021 that explored the financial underpinnings of crowded emergency departments.

Those factors are why the crisis has been going on for decades, Kelen said. “You have to do it, otherwise you won’t survive.”

The authors propose numerous solutions, including spreading out scheduled surgeries to weekends, and improving payments to hospitals so they are not forced to keep so many beds full of higher-paying elective surgery patients to remain solvent. The current conditions in many emergency departments, they said, is morally unacceptable to staff and increases the risk of medical errors for patients.

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services cited Good Samaritan Medical Center in 2022 for leaving two at-risk patients in the emergency department waiting room without treatment for 14 hours and 17 hours. The patient who had been in the waiting room longer had stroke symptoms, including vision loss.

Deborah Chiaravalloti, a spokeswoman for Steward, said in a statement that Good Samaritan has especially long delays in its emergency department because of a dramatic increase in patients who need mental health treatment but can’t immediately find an inpatient psychiatric bed.

“When these patients are in crisis, they end up in EDs, which limits the number of available beds for them, as well as other patients, and impacts overall wait times,” the statement said. “Steward continues to do everything possible to help people in crisis.”

Laura Oggeri, a spokeswoman for Mass General Brigham, said in an email that elective inpatient procedures are not the reason for long emergency department waits, and that most of these procedures are not optional for patients. Rather, she placed the blame on “unprecedented patient need,” with patients arriving in emergency departments sicker and needing more tests and treatment than in the past, in part because they cannot get an appointment with a primary care doctor. The actual number of patients seeking care in the Mass General and Brigham emergency departments has remained fairly steady in recent years, hospital executives said.

“Cases are prioritized based on medical urgency and need and MGB does not prioritize patients requiring scheduled procedures over patients who present to our emergency departments,” she wrote.

Two patients leaving the Brigham emergency department late on a recent Monday afternoon said they’d been there about five hours but had no complaints. A third patient, Emanual Medeiros, a 64-year-old with an underlying heart condition, said he checked into the emergency unit about 9:30 am for respiratory symptoms and dizziness. Even though he was not sent home until about 7 hours later, he said he needed many blood tests, an x-ray and an EKG, and that staff kept the process moving.

“They communicated with us about everything that was going on,’' said his wife, Rachel Rockenmacher.

Liz Kowalczyk can be reached at lizbeth.kowalczyk@globe.com.