As literacy bill faces deadline, Governor Healey stays mum on curriculum mandate

The legislation, which has drawn opposition from teachers union leaders and some school officials, could expire if legislative committee takes no action on it by Wednesday. When asked by the Globe her position on the bill on Monday, Healey pivoted to talk about her recent pledge to invest $30 million over the next fiscal year in early literacy, an effort to nudge schools toward using researched-backed methods.

But she has not thrown her support behind a bill that would require schools to choose instructional materials from a list of state-approved reading curriculums — a policy approach other states have successfully used to bolster troubling reading scores.

Governor Maura Healey says schools are “failing” students by not using up-to-date reading instruction, and she has proposed spending millions to help schools switch to better curriculums.

Advertisement

“We recognize that in order to operationalize anything, whether it comes through something the Legislature enacts, or whether it’s something that we want to see happen through. the administration and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the key to anything is resources,” Healey said during a press conference at Martin E. Young Elementary School in Randolph Monday afternoon.

Healey appeared at the school to observe its revamped literacy practices, which included the adoption in 2022 of a K-8 reading curriculum supported by the state. Healey told a cafeteria packed with students and educators that “too many districts in Massachusetts aren’t using the right up-to-date and evidenced-based reading instruction.”

“So the real problem is not that our students are failing,” she said. “The problem is that we’re failing them.”

Healey’s comments come during a critical juncture for the legislation, which must, barring an extension, be reported favorably out of the Joint Committee on Education by Wednesday to have a shot of passing into law this session. The legislation tests the state’s longstanding commitment to local control.

Advertisement

Senate Bill 263 and House Bill 579, filed by state Senator Sal DiDomenico and Representative Danillo Sena, respectively, would force districts currently using K-3 reading curriculum the state considers low quality to dump their materials and purchase news ones from a state-approved curriculum list by the 2025-26 school year.

Dozens of other states require school districts to teach reading using evidence-based practices, including those with recent literacy reform laws, such as Minnesota and Ohio. The more comprehensive the law, the bigger the impact on student achievement, according to Michigan State University researchers. In Tennessee, which had its curriculum list in place by the 2020-21 school year, students have made “historic gains in third grade reading,” according to the state.

A 2023 Globe investigation found nearly half of all Massachusetts districts last school year used a curriculum the state does not support. Those curriculums do not meet evidence-based standards and have deficiencies in how they teach students to tackle unknown words or in how they build students’ vocabulary and knowledge about the world, according to metrics cited by the state.

The legislation, which is backed by many literacy advocates, has drawn significant opposition from powerful lobbies, including the Massachusetts Teachers Association, whose president previously told the Globe the bills represent “a flawed, one-size-fits-all approach to a complex task.”

Roughly 300 educators as of Monday evening had signed their names in support of a letter opposing the bill. That letter, circulated by Lexington Superintendent Julie Hackett, calls on lawmakers to “resist a one-size-fits-all approach to literacy instruction for Massachusetts students.”

Advertisement

“If not done well, uninformed policy changes to reading curriculum and instruction could permanently damage the positive change you hope to effect — a child’s ability and desire to read,” said the nearly 800-word letter.

“Teaching a child to read is a complex endeavor not widely understood by the press or the general public,” it continued. “There will always be students who need help with reading, and there are no quick fixes.”

Lexington uses a curriculum called Units of Study, which has been criticized, in part, for teaching children to guess at unfamiliar words based on pictures, rather than sounding words out using phonics rules. The curriculum also promotes the use of leveled books, which can deny struggling readers access to grade-level vocabulary and content knowledge. Hackett did not respond to a request for comment.

State education board member and literacy bill proponent Mike Moriarty said it’s incorrect to characterize the legislation as a one-size-fits-all approach.

“This is an extensive list of an array of curriculum that have been vetted to make sure they don’t include outmoded, inappropriate practices that are harmful to kids,” he said.

In response to the letter, the advocacy group Decoding Dyslexia Massachusetts, which supports the legislation, called on its members to contact their representatives.

“I’m hoping that teachers and parents and just people who care about literary will also call their reps,” said Executive Director Nancy Duggan. “The work of the Globe and other factors are saying to the legislature: maybe this is more important than you thought.”

Advertisement

Duggan also said the letter mischaracterized the legislation.

“Its not about a mandated curriculum,” she said. “It’s an education safety net to make sure when we pay state money, or local taxpayer money, that the products we buy are aligned with valid research methods.”

“Let’s not throw anymore good money after bad,” Duggan said.

Sena, the bill sponsor, said he’s hopeful there will be a redraft of the bill so that it garners more educator support.

“This bill has very strong data indicating (evidence-based literacy instruction) helps students learn how to read at an early age,” he said.

While at Young Elementary, Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler, and K-12 Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley visited a first grade classroom to see Randolph’s approach to early literacy. Healey watched intently as teacher Shelley Barry-Kelly guided a small group of students in practicing the “silent e” phonics rule.

She then settled into a rocking chair before a group of cross-legged second graders, to whom she read the book, Dinosaur Lady. Healey was astounded by the students’ knowledge about paleontology, a topic they dug into through Randolph’s new state-approved curriculum, EL Education.

“It’s amazing to go into these classrooms and see the teaching that we’re talking about, the teaching that we believe in, that is going to give every child in the state the very best preparation,” Healey said.

Advertisement

Healey’s five-year literacy initiative, Literacy Launch, will rely on districts to opt-in to reform efforts.

Lexington parent Taylor Singh, who pulled her dyslexic daughter from the public school system last year, said she’s hopeful the initiative can persuade districts like hers to change their ways.

“Literacy is a civil right,” she said.

“And clinging to outdated, disproven curriculum is not honoring that civil right.”









Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.