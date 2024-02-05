Newton schools reopen following School Committee, union agreement

School will begin one hour after regular start times; buses will run in the morning one hour later than normal.

Newton’s nearly 12,000 students return to school Monday morning following 11 days of shuttered classrooms amid the state’s longest teachers strike in decades.

The School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association on Friday night reached a tentative contract agreement and an accord on the transition back to school that ended the two-week illegal work stoppage that began Jan. 19. The NTA, which represents about 2,000 educators, went on strike after more than a year of talks failed to broker a deal with the School Committee.

The contract agreement was ratified by the union Sunday night. The School Committee met Saturday morning to approve memorandums of understanding on a return to work agreement and the contract, and is expected to vote on the deal at a public meeting Wednesday.

The agreement, which will cost the district $53 million more than the current contract, includes a 12.6 percent cost of living increase over four years for teachers, a larger increase for classroom aides, and a dramatic expansion of paid parental leave.

“We are education leaders for our nation,” union President Mike Zilles said upon announcing the agreement Friday night. “We have stood up and said, ‘This is a place that can lead.’”

The School Committee said in a statement Friday night that the contract reinforces and expands meaningful support for students.”

“It is up to us to show our kids how a strong community responds to challenges,” the School Committee said in its statement. “The Committee looks forward to the return of students to their classrooms. We will take a breath, then begin the work of ensuring that this never happens again.”

Teacher strikes are illegal in all but a dozen states, including Massachusetts. In the past 20 months, six districts across the state, including Newton, have gone on strike. Brookline teachers were the first, striking for one day in May 2022. Peers in Haverhill and Malden followed several months later, then Woburn for five days in January 2023. Andover teachers walked the picket line for three days this past November. Two other unions voted to strike but then secured 11th-hour contract deals.

Teachers unions that strike can face coercive fines and even run the risk of jail time, though that hasn’t happened in the state since the 1970s. For Newton, the School Committee and union will ask Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith to reduce the $625,000 the union has been fined, freeing up that money to instead be paid to the district. Under the return to work agreement, the union will pay the district at least $275,000, whether or not Barry-Smith reduces the fines he has levied.

