Mayors in Mass. cities played key roles ending teachers strikes. So why was Newton’s Fuller absent from the bargaining table?

During that time, Fuller made regular visits to the city’s education administration building — where bargaining teams on both sides were hashing out their proposals on separate floors, with a state mediator ping-ponging between them. But she was there mostly to deliver her evening press conferences alongside School Committee chairman Chris Brezski. Otherwise, Fuller, who is an ex-officio member of the School Committee as many Massachusetts mayors are, largely resisted calls from the teachers union to join them at the table.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller was mostly absent from the tense and protracted contract negotiations between the Newton Teachers Association and School Committee. In fact, according to the NTA, she met with teachers at the bargaining table just once during the two-week saga, incensing many educators and community members who have threatened to take out their frustration at the ballot box.

NEWTON — As the state’s longest teachers strike in three decades raged, keeping students out of school for 11 days, many in Newton were left wondering: Where was the mayor?

A sign depicting Mayor Ruthanne Fuller of Newton was held on the seventh day of the teachers strike in Newton. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“We wanted to negotiate directly with her because we knew in the end that was who we were really negotiating with,” said NTA’s president, Mike Zilles.

Asked about her role in the negotiations, Fuller, who is up for reelection next year, said in a statement that she worked closely on the contract with Brezski, the negotiating team, Superintendent Anna Nolin, and Nolin’s staff to ensure it met the students’ needs and addressed the teachers’ priorities without necessitating layoffs.

“I am elated that our schools are once again open, that our students are in their classrooms, and that our outstanding educators are there with them,” Fuller said Monday, after schools reopened. “This has been an unimaginably difficult two weeks for the Newton community, especially parents/caregivers and students.”

Newton has a strong mayoral system of government, so Fuller writes the city’s budget, including funding for the school district, which the council then approves.

Brezski, one of the School Committee’s negotiators, said the School Committee’s bargaining team maintained close communication with Fuller. He said he didn’t invite her to the bargaining table until Jan. 30 because he “didn’t think it would be particularly productive.”

“The union’s assumption is they’re going to be able to get some funding out of the mayor that the School Committee wouldn’t otherwise be able to,” Brezski told the Globe at the time. “I’m not sure that’s a great assumption.”

Fuller met briefly with union representatives shortly after 9 p.m. last Tuesday night to hear the details of their latest proposal. But the union, according to Zilles, had only been given a few hours’ notice. As a result, he said, the NTA’s bargaining team wasn’t prepared to present a full counteroffer. At a press conference the following day, Fuller said she had hoped her presence would “move the needle,” but it didn’t.

“If I can be helpful, I’d be happy to be there,” she told reporters. “It didn’t make a difference at all last night.”

Fuller, who was elected in 2017 as the city’s first female mayor and reelected in 2021, did not attend any other negotiation sessions between the union and the School Committee. She was present in the early hours Friday morning, when bargaining teams on both sides worked until dawn, massaging the final details of a tentative contract. She also signed the agreement ending the strike Friday night. But she was conspicuously absent from the virtual emergency School Committee Saturday morning when the School Committee, of which she is a voting member, authorized a memorandum of understanding for the teachers’ new contract.

She also took heat during the first week of the strike when she refused to speak to a group of teachers who showed up outside her office at City Hall. Police told the educators to leave the building while Fuller exited through another door.

In the last several teachers’ strikes to roil Massachusetts communities, municipal leaders negotiated directly with their unions unless they had a clear conflict of interest, as in Malden and Haverhill, where the mayors had relatives in the teaching corps. In Woburn, former mayor Scott Galvin was a key figure in the bargaining proceedings last year, according to the Woburn Teachers’ Association president, Christy Nickerson.

Galvin lost reelection months later. The union took credit for his defeat, throwing its support behind his opponent, Mike Concannon, the city’s current mayor.

“The strike was eye-opening for the community here in Woburn because it gave everyone a view of what was going on in the mayor’s office and how he was interacting with workers within the community.” Nickerson said. “Honestly, it’s why he’s not sitting in the seat now.”

Galvin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Andover’s town manager, Andrew Flanagan, sat at the bargaining table when his town’s teachers went on strike for five days in November. His role in the negotiations, he said, was articulating the town’s financial constraints to the union. It was important, he said, that union leadership hear from him directly.

“If I’m not in the room, or in any other community, if the manager or mayor is not in the room, it’s a little bit more of ‘he said, she said,’ ” Flanagan said. “By being in the room, I could frame the challenges for both the union and the School Committee around what the realities are.”

Glenn Koocher, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, noted that mayors aren’t always seated at the bargaining table during contract negotiations, but they’re almost always behind the scenes, strategizing with school leaders.

“It all depends on the tone and tenor and strategy-speak at the table,” Koocher said.

There are a number of reasons why a mayor, even as a member of her own School Committee, might avoid the negotiating room, Koocher explained, including on the advice of legal counsel or the state mediator. A mayor’s presence might also be seen as “distracting,” he said.

Ultimately, Zilles now believes it’s unlikely that Fuller’s presence at the bargaining table would have hastened the negotiations and ended the strike sooner.

“Her showing up had no bearing on what ended up happening, because she didn’t contribute anything for the negotiations,” he said. The mayor had offered “polite words,” he went on, “but no substance behind them.”

Meanwhile, many Newton residents are seething about Fuller’s handling of the crisis.

“She mismanaged this whole debacle in letting it get that far and not aggressively rein[ing] it in when it became a fire drill,” said Troy Galloday, a father of two who opposed the strike.

Jessica Morrison, a mother of two who supported the work stoppage, concurred. She thought the tone of communications to parents from the School Committee and mayor was inappropriate and disrespectful.

“It didn’t feel to me that they were treating the process with the seriousness it deserved,” she said. “I will not be voting for her again.”

Victoria Danberg, a Newton city councilor, said the electoral implications for the mayor are “something that will only come out at the ballot box,” nearly two years away.

”It’s not something we can begin to foretell,” she said. “Whatever you predict is most likely going to be wrong.”

