N.H. officials release names of three officers involved in fatal Manchester shooting

Manchester police arrived at the intersection of Pine and Plummer streetsaround 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 to find a “suspicious male” who was later identified as Chiaradonna, Formella’s office said in a previous statement.

Sergeant Eric Joyal fired his gun during the incident, and Officer Patrick Colburn “deployed a trained K9 police dog,” Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a statement. Officer Adam Beland used a less-than-lethal weapon to fire 40-millimeter direct-impact rounds, the statement said.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office on Monday released the names of three officers involved in a Jan. 12 shooting in Manchester that left 35-year-old Jake Chiaradonna dead.

Chiaradonna, who officers were pursuing in connection to a robbery, was inside a stolen car and allegedly “refused commands to exit the vehicle” and be taken into custody, the statement said.

Officers “utilized less-lethal force” and deployed a police dog, but Chiaradonna allegedly stabbed the K9 officer with a screwdriver, according to the statement.

Chiaradonna allegedly fled on foot and was confronted by police around the side of a building, where one officer “used deadly force and fired on Mr. Chiaradonna,” the statement said.

Formella’s office said previously that the K9 was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and later released.

The shooting remains under investigation. The attorney general’s office will report on “whether the officers’ use of force was justified” once the investigation is complete, the Monday statement said.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.