Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus in Roslindale, Transit Police investigating

Transit Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an MBTA bus in Roslindale on Monday night, an official said.
The crash occurred on Washington Street near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a department spokesperson, said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Video from the scene broadcast by Boston 25 showed a portion of the bus’s windshield was broken and splintered.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
