Pelham, N.H., man killed in four-wheeler rollover

Officers were informed at 11:20 p.m. of a fatal, off-highway accident involving a recreational vehicle and arrived at the scene soon after to investigate, Fish and Game said in a statement Friday.

Officials said both alcohol and trail conditions contributed to the Thursday night crash.

A 63-year-old man from Pelham, N.H., died last week in Hudson, N.H., after he lost control of his four-wheeler and the vehicle rolled over onto him, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.t

The man, who was operating his four-wheeler on private property alongside another person on a separate vehicle, was apparently driving downhill on a trail when he struck a log, which caused his vehicle to roll over onto his body, the statement said.

Advertisement

The other person called 911, and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures on the man before he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The man’s name has not been released pending the notification of his family, and the incident remains under investigation.

“Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to never drink alcohol while operating any motorized vehicle, always wear the appropriate safety equipment,” the statement said.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.