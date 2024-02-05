Shuttle buses replace MBTA Red Line train service between Alewife and Harvard this week

The suspension in Red Line train service from Feb. 5-14 is happening due to track work , T officials said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Free shuttle buses will replace MBTA Red Line trains between Alewife and Harvard this week, officials said.

Two accessible vans will be available for travel between Alewife and Harvard during the weekdays, and the commuter rail will be “fare-free” between Porter and North Station, officials said in a statement on the T’s website.

“Transit Ambassadors and other MBTA personnel will be available to assist riders throughout the Red Line,” officials said in the statement. “Riders should plan for extra travel time during this closure.”

Officials said three station entrances will be closed — one at Alewife, the one on Holland Street at Davis, and the one on Church Street at Harvard — but the stations will remain open so riders can wait for shuttles inside the station and out of the cold.

The free shuttle buses will not use the in-station busway at Harvard, officials noted.

After 8:45 p.m. there will be no Red Line trains between Alewife and Park Street, and the free shuttle bus service will extend to Park Street, officials said.

Red Line service also will be suspended between Harvard and Broadway stations during the weekend of Feb. 24-25 and March 2-3, and that closure is going to overlap with the multi-branch Green Line closure that’s slated to happen from Feb. 20 to March 8, officials said.

For more information on the Red Line closure, visit http://MBTA.com/redline.





