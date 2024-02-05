Female shot at Danvers trailer park; part of Route 1 closed in the area as ‘likely’ armed suspect reported at scene

Minutes later troopers said the suspect was possibly armed.

“Troopers and local police are on scene at a trailer park at 98 Newbury St. (Route 1) Danvers following a reported shooting,” said State Police via X, formerly Twitter, at 1:01 p.m. “We have shut down Route 1 in that area. This is a developing situation; we will update once we have more information.”

A female victim was shot Monday at a trailer park in Danvers, with State Police asking people to avoid the area and warning that initial reports suggested a barricaded and “likely armed” suspect remained at the scene.

“Initial reports are that this incident involves a barricaded and likely armed suspect,” said State Police via X at 1:04 p.m. “We ask the public to avoid the area. This is a developing situation; more information to come when available.”

The suspect is male, State Police added, and a female shooting victim had been taken to an area hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

“Male suspect is believed barricaded inside a trailer,” State Police said via X at 1:29 p.m. “A female shooting victim has been transported to a hospital. This is an ongoing situation; the public is asked to avoid the area. The @NEMLEC tactical team is assisting Troopers and @DanversPolice Officers on-scene.”

Further information wasn’t immediately available. Authorities didn’t name the suspect or the victim or provide their ages.

At 1:40 p.m. State Police were evacuating a nearby day care, according to video footage posted to X by WHDH-TV.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.